Alan Yang on the universalization of Little America instead of the contemporary implementation

Little America has quickly become one of the most successful series of Apple TV +, although unlike The Morning Show, the majority of the stars are behind the scenes. Oscar nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon produce the show together with Lee Eisenberg from The Office, Sian Heder from Orange Is The New Black and Alan Yang from Master Of None. The focus remains on everyday people and everyday struggles, whose lives are enriched and enriched by the mixture of cultures in not so small America. They are immigrants, yes, but the way producers like Yang approach the show, their path to citizenship is not the beginning or the end of their humanity. However, humanizing such characters remains a major concern for television producers and writers, which is why The A.V. The club spoke to Yang, whose anthology show had just been renewed, on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. We talked about timeliness, exemplary minorities, and the need to see yourself in the stories you consume.

The A.V. Club: One of the most striking elements of the series is that while the stories are all well-founded, headlines and news reports are barely included. Your show is not necessarily up to date. Was everyone on board from the start, or did some of the producers or writers think the show should name certain political leaders or specific laws?

Alan Yang: We were all on the same page from the start and I think that’s because we were creative, the team that was put together saw the show all in the same way. Which is that these are human stories first. These are individual, specific people. And we want to tell the stories of their emotional journeys when they immigrated to America. It was never about having a political ax to grind or communicate openly. It’s more about presenting these characters as people. Obviously they are inspired by real people and we want them to behave like real people and have an inner life like real people. We wanted to make sure that they are all three-dimensional beings that have desires and needs. That was really our priority, which is difficult enough in and of itself. To be honest, we just wanted to make the stories exciting and emotionally rich and entertaining.

AVC: By restricting references to certain stories, you also prevent the show from feeling outdated later.

AY: Yes.

AVC: Actuality really seems to be a double-edged sword. This is something that comes out more when I have spoken to various show runners and creatives, especially people who are familiar with color – how important the “contemporary” label is and can even be helpful to clarify your point of view. But then the question arises, what happens when people forget that there are ongoing problems? What happens when these stories are no longer in the headlines? Once normality is restored, so many people pretend that this is no longer a problem.

AY: Absolutely. And I think it’s great that people said that the show felt relevant and current in some ways. However, we also believe that it is a power if the stories feel so universal and simple, in a way, truthful. And that is almost more important to us than “torn from the headlines”. So yes, that was really a priority for us.

AVC: This idea is very classic, but it also means a new phase of storytelling or another step in representation, because you can just let these people be themselves without turning into a polemic as someone in [TCA -] Panel said.

AY: I agree. We don’t want to preach. We feel that people don’t feel like being preached, especially in their conversation. We just want to tell the best possible stories, and for me it is a kind of silent act, not a revolution, but certainly a defiance to portray these people only as people, as people. And that’s crazy to say, but it’s the reality. It’s funny, a lot of people we talked to asked about the “political point of view”, but it was actually the most distant thing we had in mind on our show. It was more about really, really making those stories sing.

AVC: The series ‘approach to sociopolitical realities is interesting because the characters’ struggles are more universal because they don’t have to deal with this malicious force of racism and oppression, but are just as easily stumbled by their personal weaknesses. What was the key to finding this balance in history so that you don’t ignore it completely but also avoid putting it at the center?

AY: It felt like the agitation against overt racism was distracted by the positive nature of the stories. I don’t even mean positively in a sentimental or seductive way. It is more that we wanted the main characters of these stories to have a drive, that their stories be about their hopes and dreams and desires and desires. Of course, it’s also about the obstacles they face, but we wanted to continue to focus on the characters and protagonists of each of these episodes. To me it looks like these eight leads look and behave the way they do and feel the way they do – coming from all of these different countries was, in and of itself, quite powerful for us , So it felt like we didn’t have to gild the lily with a bunch of racist people.

AVC: You really got stretched out about the kind of shows you worked on and the kind of stories you tell Parks and recreation or Master of none or Little America. They were able to get a more precise overview of the reception of the shows and how they came about. Another thing that comes up as often as “current” when there are stories about immigrants or blacks and browns that have always been here is the idea of ​​humanizing the people in those stories.

AY: Yes.

AVC: I wonder why you think this remains such an important element in this kind of storytelling. Because at this point it seems strange – it’s one thing to humanize a mythical character, isn’t it? But does the fact that we still have to humanize large sections of the population – people who are our parents, co-workers and neighbors – mean that we are moving forward or standing still? Why is humanization always part of this discussion?

AY: Honestly, because the portrayal of people who look like this was pretty flat and for those of you who would say, for those who would say, “Aren’t we over now?” I don’t think we are. I think it’s the tip of the iceberg. We’re just getting started.

I can speak to Asians specifically just because we’ve had two films in the past three years – essentially two in my life. I feel like it’s the tip of the iceberg. And you’re really starting to humanize using that word when you see a lot of stories about these people and show a lot of different types of characters, right? I would like to see Asian Americans represented in all possible lights. And then it’s true representation in which there are all sorts of different characters. You have fun, you mean, you have depressive, you have neurotic – heroic, brave, all these things. And then you really are on a fair playing field. Then it really is – then you really get ahead. And we are only at the beginning.

[I] It’s not just about concentrating on the extraordinary, is it? Because when we talk about black people and immigrants, even outside of television, you always have to have the best version of that person, otherwise you can’t empathize with them.

I think it’s like what Jordan Peele said [in 2019 when he spoke to Ian Roberts, co-founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade]. Someone asked him, “Well, are you making a film about whites?” He basically said, “I think I’ve seen enough of these films. All of my films are about blacks. What’s the problem with that?” We still haven’t seen that many with blacks. And frankly, I feel similar about Asians. We’re just getting started. I think part of what Emily V. Gordon [on the panel] said is that it’s not just about focusing on the extraordinary. Because when we talk about black people and immigrants, even outside of television, you always have to have the best version of that person, otherwise you can’t empathize with them.

AVC: It is important to remind everyone that there are many mediocre people who were born here.

AY: [Laughs] It’s true. But I mean, many different types of lives are interesting. I know that sounds like a cliché, but it’s also true. I want to see an Indian American named Indiana Jones. Yes! For sure. Do I want to see an Asian American octopus in the whale? We can do it all and just scratch the surface.

AVC: Something that feels like a common thread in your shows, like Little America and Forever is this idea of ​​trying to create a better world, even if it is the afterlife that we hope we don’t have to wait for. At least you can always work on yourself.

AY: I don’t do that much self-assessment and self-reflection while I work, but it usually comes when I do the press. But I feel that something that I want to work a lot on is fundamental optimism. I am optimistic and feel like a hopeful and positive person. And I feel like part of it goes into some of the things I’ve worked on. And that’s just my own attitude and it’s no better or worse than that of others. But it informs and reflects some of the things I’ve done.

AVC: Little America was renewed before the show even premiered, so congratulations. Did you start working on season two?

AY: It’s in the works and we’re reading stories that Epic Magazine researched. There are some amazing ones and we are very excited. It’s just getting started and it’s a lot of fun.

AVC: How was the momentum between you and the rest of the producers like Kumail, Lee, Emily and Sian when you started combing these stories and figuring out how to break through season one?

AY: Oh, it was terrible. [Laughs] No, it’s hard. It’s hard work, isn’t it? Writing is not an easy thing. I mean, look, it’s not coal mining, but it can be slow. It can be a slog and it happens in seizures and starts. This is where the hard work of doing something worth seeing happens. For me, that’s the beginning – I refuse to be satisfied with the linear, simple version of the story. Not being satisfied with the general version of a character. Instead, you should really deal with something specific and make sure that the character has the right motivation and that the story is at stake. That there is a turning point in history, that there is a real escalation. And all of these things happen at the beginning of the narrative process. And Lee and Sian and all the authors of the series did an extraordinary job designing the story sound – so to be more demanding. It is one thing. It is certainly a process.

AVC: Was there a certain story you absolutely wanted to adapt to television or a moment when you were proud to see it on the screen?

AY: There is a ton. Seeing Conphidance in “The Cowboy” is incredible. And I would say the same about Jearnest [Corchado] in the Marisol episode “The Jaguar”. And I was on the set a lot for the Ai episode [“The Grand Prize Expo Winners”] that Tze Chun directed. In this last scene, which we shot on the deck of the boat, you can see Angela Lin playing Ai and looking at this iceberg. The performance there is really incredible.

It was really just about the cast. I named many of the actors because they brought these stories to life in a way that, in my opinion, even exceeded our expectations for the script phase. I also don’t think that many of these actors would have had the chance to be the protagonist on a TV show. So it’s cool to see. So many of them did a great job.