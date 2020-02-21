[alanis-morissette-announces-‘jagged-minor-pill’-british-isles-and-ireland-anniversary-tour]

Alanis Morissette has announced a series of Uk and Eire dates as part of her ‘Jagged Minor Pill’ anniversary tour.

The a number of Grammy award-profitable singer uncovered facts of a earth tour celebrating her landmark album’s 25th anniversary past month, with shows kicking off with support from Garbage and Liz Phair on June two in Portland, Oregon.

Study more: In defence of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Minimal Pill

She will now hit the highway for a European tour like United kingdom and Ireland dates in London, Birmingham, Dublin and Manchester in the autumn, with assist from Liz Phair.

The exhibits include a date at London’s O2 Arena on September 28. Tickets go on normal sale from 9am on Friday, February 28.

She has also lined up a 1-off acoustic efficiency of her 1995 album at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 4.

Alanis Morissette’s United kingdom and Ireland tour dates are as follows

March four, 2020 – LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire



September 28, 2020 – LONDON O2 Arena



September 29, 2020 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham



Oct 01, 2020 – DUBLIN 3Arena



Oct 04, 2020 – MANCHESTER Arena

Morissette not too long ago launched ‘Reasons I Drink’, the direct single from her forthcoming ninth studio album. It is her very first album since 2012’s ‘Havoc and Dazzling Lights’ and is unveiled on Could 1, 2020.

In addition, ‘Jagged Tiny Pill’ just lately created its Broadway debut at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre.