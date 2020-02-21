[Alanis Morissette announces London O2 Arena present on British isles tour – how to get tickets]

We will use your email handle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Observefor facts of your info security rights Invalid Electronic mail

Alanis Morissette has declared a British isles and European arena tour for 2020.

The artist will headline London’s O2 Arena on September 28. It’s component of her 25th anniversary celebrations for her iconic album ‘Jagged Minimal Pill’.

Launched in 1995 the album marked her third total and debut worldwide LP.

It reached variety just one across the globe including the Uk, US and her indigenous Canada and turned one particular of the largest selling albums of all time, with more than 33 million copies sold.

Jagged Small Tablet highlighted hit singles ‘Ironic’, ‘You Oughta Know’ and ‘Hand in My Pocket’ and gained 4 Grammy Awards together with Album of the Calendar year, creating her the youngest winner of all time.

She’s also releasing her ninth studio album ‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ this May. It features singles ‘Reasons I Drink’ and ‘Smiling’ and marks her initial LP in eight many years.

Earlier this thirty day period she declared a a single-off Shepherd’s Bush Empire display to consider put in March. Tickets offered out in minutes when they went on sale.

Her approaching arena tour also visits Manchester and Birmingham arenas.

You can discover out how to get tickets underneath.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 28 through ticketmaster.co.united kingdom or seetickets.com.

Tour dates

September 28 – London, O2 Arena

September 29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Oct 4 – Manchester Arena