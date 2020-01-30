Alanis Morissette wants to bring the 2020 world tour to Australia

You should know … that Alanis Morissette is going to Australia!

The venerable old rock queen from the 90s confirmed her world tour on the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill in 2020 with stops in Sydney and Melbourne. The ‘Ironic’ singer will perform at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Saturday April 11th, followed by Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday April 15th.

Ticket sales start on Friday, February 7th, at 10 a.m.

Australian songwriter and ARIA award winner Julia Stone will appear as a special guest for the Aussie shows.

Alanis Morissette is confirmed for two Australian stops on her 2020 global tour (Getty)

In 1995 the Canadian artist appeared with her now legendary third album and her international debut Jagged Little Pill. The album is full of power ballads and rough lyrics that could relieve any broken heart. In 1996 it won two Grammys, the best rock album and the album of the year and produced the hits “You Oughta Know”, “Ironic”, “You Learn”. “Hand in My Pocket” and more.

On December 5, 2019, Jagged Little Pill, the musical, made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theater in New York City.

Morissette’s highly anticipated ninth album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, will be released on May 1st.

Comprehensive information on tours and tickets can be found at: alanis.com and livenation.com.au

In addition, $ 1 of each ticket sold goes to the Australian Red Cross through Live Nation’s Bushfire Relief Initiative.

Celebrity Throwback Photos: Guess Who!