Alaskan Airlines flight 261: 20 years after a fatal accident off the coast of Ventura County, a beloved gathering to honor 88 victims

PORT HUENEME, California (KABC) – Twenty years after the Alaska Airlines crash that claimed the lives of 88 people, friends and family gathered in Port Hueneme to remember the lives of their missing loved ones.

Flight 261 was traveling from Puerto Vallarta to San Francisco on January 31, 2000 when a mechanical malfunction reversed the jet and sent it down off the coast of Ventura County.

The community, including all those who were directly affected by the loss, has since become a support system for emotional healing.

“For me, I feel like I’m going home, all these people are my family and it’s hard. I lost my family but it’s great to come see everyone and to remember of my living family every year, “Kim Says Ryan.

Following the accident, the coastal communities of Ventura County came together to offer help and compassion to affected friends and family members. Port Hueneme private boat owners and tugs worked overnight, scouring the waters for personal belongings to hand over to the Coast Guard.

The families of the victims also led a revolt against the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration, which resulted in design changes and requirements for more maintenance.

On Friday, volunteers and members of the community visited the monument erected for the tragedy, a giant sundial that casts a shadow at 4:22 p.m., when the malfunction condemned the theft. Each year, visitors come back to clean and bring back the radiance of the 88 plaques dedicated to each of the victims.

“Everyone has helped us. It’s so difficult, but somehow we get everyone to help us,” said Ryan.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.