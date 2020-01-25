Alaska’s first state to allow marijuana consumption on the ground

Alaska’s cannabis industry was hit on Thursday when regulators allowed two distributors to allow marijuana consumption on site.

While some cities in other states have been approved for cannabis lounges, Alaska is among the first to have state-issued permits. By a 3-2 vote, the Marijuana Audit Board approved applications from GoodSinse LLC and Cannabis Corner.

“This is historical in my mind,” said GoodSinse co-owner Daniel Peters. “This is a very big milestone … when you’re trying to bring something normal to a new industry.”

Cannabis corner co-owner Ayme Zantua said she hopes to open their own salon in February. It also aims to take advantage of the number of cruise ship tourists arriving from Ketchikan in the summer.

The rules for marijuana consumption on the ground require the village to be separated from the rest of the property, either by a secure door or by other means. The areas may be outside, or they must have a separate ventilation system. In addition, they should have smoke-free areas that allow workers to monitor consumption. Lastly, customers cannot rely on products purchased outside the site.

The Marijuana Control Board is due to meet later this week in June to discuss rules revisions and to facilitate “the requirement to build stores that want to offer edible places but do not allow smoking”.