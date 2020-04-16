Alastair Sooke: Banksy’s newest draw is his most generous, most sincere work yet

COMMENT

As a parent of three young children who have obviously died in the past few weeks, may I thank Banksy for his latest fright.

One of the clichés about life locked in is that we suddenly have all this time to pause, ponder, listen to a birdong or take an online course in the classics of ancient Greece.

Ha! Whenever my wife and I hear someone pack this on the radio, we turn it off. What does life look like to people like us now? I will tell you: the scene of a horrific wilderness that Banksy staged in five new photos on his Instagram account. At first I thought he smuggled a camera into our bathroom.

Okay, the agents of chaos in Banksy’s bathroom are rats, who often appear on his way out as a sort of avatar. And I’m dialing the number – for now, at least – calling my offspring worms, even if one of them hurts while I’m typing. Still, bursting with toothache, dirty spots on the chair, a hidden trail of scraped toilet paper as long as Yellow Brick Road? It looks terribly familiar.

Maybe Banksy’s intentions are more serious than just coverage of family life. Is his sorry, scruffy bathroom a microcosm of the British state, hidden by black rats, those traditional bearers of plague and pestilence? Do we aim to divine, here, satire on governments all over the world, doing their best, but striving to keep their nations’ houses in order and contain the pandemic? Maybe. At least, with an optimistic touch, given the shortage of PPE, there’s still a bar of soap on Banksy’s glass – and, perhaps, a half-filled plastic bottle of hand sanitizer on the top shelf.

However, the caption – “My wife hates it when I work from home” – suggests, as ever with Banksy, that the prevailing tone is more of a slight heartbreak. We are all in the soup now, and Banksy invites us to answer, as the British have always done during times of difficulty: by mocking them.

Of course, you should be a fool to spend the sums for Banksy’s works they order at auction (unless, that is, you planned to quickly sell them to other soaps for even more money). Here’s the thing with Banksy: everyone calls him an “artist” but he really is a role-playing cartoonist. He may not work for a newspaper, but, without a doubt, he embodies that time-honored streak of smack, unrepentant, unbridled British humor that extends to Rowlandson and Gillray – and beyond. And, as every cartoonist is worth his salt, Banksy pumps his new work full of visual bites.

One rat wraps a tail around the light pull, illuminating the scene, and thus initiating the drama. Another, like a long-tailed gymnast, slings a cock-rope on a canvas ring, landing, with a twist, on a tube of toothpaste – which, karate-kicked, instantly launches its contents across the wall. A third, hovering like a Wile E Coyote in mid-air, causes one wheel to not collapse: a pleasant play on a hamster’s wheel.

Fourth, cleverly mirrored in the mirror (a device, inter alia, deployed by artists from Van Eyck to Velazquez to Manet), it evokes a prisoner, noting the days when his rodent brothers commissioned the asylum – with criminal lipstick. Meanwhile a fifth takes time to urinate, like the little boy in Hogarth’s character in 1741, The Enraged Musician. Often, with Banksy, there is a land edge.

I mention Hogarth; references to art abound. Tracey Emin’s spotless bed is an obvious contemporary touch point. Rats aside, I also remember William Eggleston’s photos – something to do, I suspect, with the retro sanity in Banksy’s picture begging for another, By the Keyhole-style question: is this the elusive home artist?

Perhaps the shadow of Canadian photographer Jeff Wall’s (1978) destroyed camera hates Banksy’s imagination; a source, in turn, was indebted to Delacroix’s monumental oil painting The Death of Sardinia (1827) in the Louvre, in which the theme of the turbulent home interior features a magnificent “exotic” Orientalist perfection.

Above all, though, Banksy’s tumultuous bathroom reminds me of those hideous paintings by Dutch Golden Age artist Jan Steen, the son of a brewer who made his name by depicting disorderly homes. In Steen’s pictures, family gatherings are occasions for anarchic uproar. Parents get a blot while kids smoke. But there is always song and laughter, and everyone has a rare old time.

The same goes for Banksy’s rats. For all their sinister acquaintances with the Black Death, they seem cheerful, malevolent – even, perversely, charming. They make us laugh at a time when laughs are scarce. And this is a gift. Everyone goes on to say that these are “unprecedented” times. Well, here’s what I thought I would never write: this is Banksy’s most generous, most sincere work yet.

