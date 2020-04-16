Albania to impose 2-8 year jail terms on coronavirus quarantine rule-breakers

TIRANA – Albania reviewed the penal code on Thursday to punish anyone who destroys quarantine coronaviruses and self-isolation and infects others for up to eight years in jail as it slowly prepares to restart sections of the its economy.

Critics of the stricter proposal said the fines would prove effective but Prime Minister Edi Rama defended the new sanctions as necessary for successful lockdown relaxation.

Rama said the government believes that up to 2,800 people were killed if lockdown policies were not imposed. As of Thursday, 26 people had been killed and 518 were infected with the new Albanian coronavirus of 2.8 million people.

The number is low compared to other countries, leading some to break policies. Police have punished more than 7,000 people and suspended 1,800 driver’s licenses.

According to the new law, anyone infected with a coronavirus that destroys self-isolation or quarantine rules and affects others, intentionally or not, will face up to two to eight years in prison if his or her actions caused serious harm, including the death.

“These steps are being taken because we are resting (lock-down rules). We have won the battle in the face of health. And we are winning in the economic front,” Rama said.

Asking parliamentarians to vote for more difficult legislation, Rama described quarantine rule-breakers as carrying a bomb, in this case the new coronavirus.

“The bomb did nothing but kill people,” Rama said.

Poorer than most of Europe, Albania enforced a tough separation soon after the first case was detected on March 9 by a man from Italy, one of the most corrupt countries, for fear of its spread it can overcome this weak health system.

Since Monday, Albania has implemented a lock on the week of 5:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day and one person per family is allowed to shop for 90 minutes. Some industries continue to work. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Grant McCool)