Albany Park, Irving Park reported armed robberies

Police warned residents of Northwest Side last month for a series of armed robberies in Albany Park and Irving Park.

In any case, a group of teenage boys or men showed a gun or implied that they had one and demanded ownership, the Chicago police said in a community alert. In two cases the suspects also beat the victims.

The robberies happened:

At 11:43 pm January 13 in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue;

At 7:30 PM January 22 in the 3,700 block of West Montrose Avenue; and

At noon January 26 in the 4300 block of North Keystone Avenue.

The suspects in the Kimball robbery are described as two men, police said. Three teenagers between 17 and 18 years old were described in the Montrose incident.

In the Keystone case, the suspects were described as three teenagers between 16 and 18 years old who stood 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighed 140 to 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

