[Albany Park trainer accused of sexual assault on a thirteen-year-previous boy – Up Information Data Chicago]

CHICAGO (Up Information Info) – A trainer at an Albany Park neighborhood elementary school was charged with sexual assault of a 13-12 months-aged boy, law enforcement stated Monday.

Sara Damyan, 33, was billed with criminal sexual assault for declaring she had sexual intercourse with the kid.

Teacher Sara Damyan, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy. (Credit score: Chicago Police)

Damyan is a teacher at Alessandro Volta Elementary College, at 4950 N. Avers Ave. The school is element of the Chicago General public College program.

More aspects were not immediately available.