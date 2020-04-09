Alberta doctors filed a $ 250M lawsuit against the state

HMONG –

The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $ 250 million in damages from the state for what it calls a denial of their legal rights during a meeting.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, two months after the UCP government ended its contract with physicians and is in the midst of the largest health crisis in more than a hundred years.

The two parties spent months discussing the new agreement, which is set for April 1.

The lawsuit named the AMA itself a lawsuit – “representing the administrative, medical and economic interests of the vast majority of physicians working in and around Alberta” – including AMA Director Dr. Christine Molnar, director-elect. Paul Boucher and former director Dr. Alison Clarke.

“The action will cause problems with Bill 21, government action in the meeting, cancellation of the AMA Agreement and gross negligence of the AMA dispute and government, ”read the message to AMA members.

“The best case would be for the AMA and the government to have an agreement when hearing this law. Completely the best case would be for the court to decide that the AMA should have reaching a decision to resolve a grievance and the government cannot resolve any issues related to payment. “

The term describes the relationship between the AMA and the state as being “of historical decline.”

“On February 20 the doctor (health) walked away from the meeting and canceled our contract.

“We, therefore, need two things: Fair and reasonable negotiation for the right (and) right for the third party to decide, which is something that is common to all service providers. important in this state. “

A statement of protection has not yet been made.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta and 29 people had died as a result of it.

The state has declared a state of emergency for public health and most cities and counties of the state have declared a state of emergency.

