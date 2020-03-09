Alberta’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient was likely infected by a B.C. man

A man wearing a face mask looks out from aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, operated by Princess Cruises, as it maintains a holding pattern about 25 miles off the coast of San Francisco, California on March 8, 2020. California prepared to disembark passengers from a virus-hit cruise ship as officials played down any risk to local communities. The Grand Princess, which has 21 novel coronavirus infections among the 3,500 people on board, is set to dock in Oakland Monday after four days held off the coast of nearby San Francisco.

JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images

No news was good news on Sunday in B.C. as the provincial ministry of health had nothing to report regarding COVID-19.

But in Alberta, where three more presumptive cases were announced on Sunday, the top medical official said that province’s first patient confirmed to have the novel coronavirus was probably infected by a man from B.C.

And federally, the Canadian government has chartered a plane to bring home Canadians stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada made the decision after the U.S. government asked for help. The ship is carrying 3,500 people, including 237 Canadians, and it’s expected to dock in Oakland on Monday, from where the Canadians will be flown to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, assessed and placed in quarantine for two weeks.

British Columbia’s 26th and 27th confirmed cases, two elderly people in the Lynn Valley Care Centre, were announced on Saturday. They caught the virus from a 50-year-old care worker, and none of the three had travelled to infected countries.

The long-term care centre is following respiratory illness protocol and all residents have been screened, Adrian Dix, the health minister, said on Saturday.

Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, teared up on Saturday when talking about the high risk the elderly are at with COVID-19 and all respiratory illnesses: “I’m calling on all of us in B.C. to do what we need to do to protect our seniors and our elders in our community and to keep them safe.”

While the World Health Organization has pegged the overall fatality rate for COVID-19 at 3.4 per cent, studies show it’s far higher for older populations.

Canada has 60 confirmed cases and at least an additional four presumptive cases. There have been no deaths in Canada as of Sunday afternoon.

As of noon Sunday there were 107,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 3,658 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering.

More than 60,000 people have recovered worldwide, the Centre said.

Iran has 6,566 cases and 194 deaths; Italy 5,883 cases, 233 deaths; South Korea has 7,314 and 50 deaths. In France there are 949 cases, 11 deaths, while Germany has 1,039 cases and zero deaths.

In the U.S., there are 469 cases and 19 deaths, and at least eight states including Washington have declared states of emergency.

The Canadian government has a website dedicated to the virus with updates, travel tips and advice on what to do if your show symptoms, as does the provincial department of health.

The B.C. provincial health officer has a long list of experience dealing with pandemic viruses.

Henry has battled Ebola, H1N1 and polio during her career, and was on the front lines in the fight against SARS in Toronto in 2003.

She became B.C.’s provincial health officer in 2018, was acting head of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control during H1N1. She is a co-author of the Canadian Pandemic Plan, and the author of Soap and Water and Common Sense, a guide to keeping microbes at bay through good personal hygiene.

– with a file from Canadian Press

gordmcintyre@postmedia.com

twitter.com/gordmcintyre