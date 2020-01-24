Alberta’s post-secondary funding problem stares straight at her

Max Fawcett is a freelance writer and former editor of Alberta Oil magazine

The thousands of students who visit Alberta’s post-secondary institutions each year are used to grading their work. Thanks to a new directive announced by the provincial government, those responsible for these universities and colleges are now being given their own certificates.

As of this year, up to 15 percent of their operational funds will be tied to metrics such as enrollment, graduation rates, and the average income of graduates from their program. This will account for 40 percent of total funding by 2022 – in addition to last year’s budget cut that cut operating cost funding by five percent. According to Demetrios Nicolaides, the Minister of Education, “this new model is intended to help our students succeed.”

For a government that has invested heavily in reducing so-called bureaucracy, implementing a model that effectively involves the provinces’ colleges and universities is a strange choice. And for a political movement that instinctively rejects governments that “choose winners”, it is strange to implement educational policies that encourage post-secondary institutions to do so with their own programs. This approach also violates the so-called “Goodhart Law”, according to which “a measure that becomes a target is no longer a good measure”. It is therefore not difficult to imagine post-secondary institutions deciding to prioritize short-term institutions. long-term success over a longer period of time to protect your operating grants.

The most pressing question, however, is whether this will actually help Alberta students succeed in the fast-moving, knowledge-based economy of the 21st century. The answer is to stare Alberta straight in the face with thousands of unemployed geologists and petroleum engineers.

A decade ago, the price of oil was surely above $ 90 a barrel, the world seemed to be in dire need of more reserves and reserves, and Alberta companies couldn’t build new oil sand projects fast enough – or find the people needed to build them. If funding for a particular college or university were tied directly to job status and the annual salary of its graduates, the obvious choice would be to fund more space for petroleum engineers, geologists, and other oil and gas professionals. It certainly would not have been to create more spaces in the Bachelor of Arts program and to encourage students to study philosophy or political science.

And yet the past 10 years have shown exactly why post-secondary institutions should avoid trying to predict the results in the labor market. When the students who began studying geology or petroleum engineering at the beginning of the decade finally threw their mortar board in the air, the world they were immersed in was fundamentally different from what they expected.

The shale drilling boom was in full swing, oil prices fell, and industry didn’t need nearly as many geologists and engineers as expected. In 2016, only 363 of the University of Calgary’s 812 engineering students received an internship. and although this figure has improved slightly in recent years, it is still far below the level when the industry boomed at the beginning of the decade.

These graduates of philosophy and political science? They could do much better because they had a wider range of intellectual instruments. As Todd Hirsch, chief economist at ATB Financial, wrote in Globe and Mail in 2013: “Your university education, at least at Bachelor of Arts level, should never give you a job. It should make you a more complete thinker. You should learn how to take complex information and make well-founded arguments. It should simply teach you how to learn. These are skills that you will use in every field of work. “

Stewart Butterfield, the founder and CEO of Slack, has put these skills to good use. He earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Victoria and converted it into a master’s degree before founding a number of tech companies that culminated almost accidentally with Slack, the hugely popular team messaging app found. He was not trained as a computer programmer and did not go to school to do an MBA. Still, he managed to start a company worth billions of dollars and employing thousands of people.

Yes, Butterfield is an obvious (and huge) runaway, but it’s also a symbol of the kind of world we live in today. If an invention or idea in one part of the world can upset an entire industry in another, it is far more risky than before to invest too much in certain technical skills. Adaptability and intellectual skill are more valuable than ever. According to a 2018 survey conducted by the Business Council of Canada among 95 major private sector employers, the top five most valuable skills of a new employee were collaboration and teamwork, communication, problem solving, analytical capacity, and resilience.

And as it turns out, the skills developed in these much-slandered art programs are more valuable than many people have realized for some time. A study published last week by the Georgetown University Center on Education and Workforce found that graduates from Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States achieved a better return on their college education than their colleagues at other schools – but in the long run. According to the study, the median 40-year return on investment from a Liberal Arts institution was $ 918,000, very similar to the returns offered by four-year business and engineering schools.

If the Alberta government really wants its students to succeed, as the post-secondary minister said, it should focus more on investing in education rather than weighing its short-term value. It should support colleges and universities instead of cutting funds. And it should be clear that the best way to grow an economy in the 21st century is to increase the supply of people who can think critically and solve problems – including those who your government cannot yet foresee.

