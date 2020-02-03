Albin Kurti, once imprisoned for a pro-independence stance, was called Kosovar Prime Minister

The Kosovo parliament voted in Monday for a new prime minister after nearly four months of talks between the two main parties of the country.

Albin Kurti received 66 votes in favor, 10 legislators abstained and the opposition ran out of parliament with 120 seats to protest against the vote.

Kurti’s left-wing self-determination movement, or Vetevendosje !, first came in an unexpected election on October 6, but did not come in the majority.

Vetëvendosje! won 29 seats in parliament and is in coalition with the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, LDK, which won one less.

Kurti, 44, said he would reduce the number of ministries in his cabinet to 15 from 21 in the previous one.

“We will be a government that saves public money. Fewer expenses on posts and privileges so that we spend more on projects,” he said when introducing his program.

Coalition talks dragged amid disagreements as to who should assume the position of president when the incumbent’s mandate ends in 2021.

They have parked the problem and will discuss it again later.

Tensions with Serbia

Each coalition partner will have six cabinet posts, while according to the Kosovo constitution, two will be allocated to the ethnic Serb minority and one to smaller minority parties.

Fighting organized crime and corruption are the most important campaign platforms that have helped Kurti’s Vetevendosje! and LDK win a four-year mandate, replacing the former government coalition of two center-right political groups formed by former war fighters.

Resuming dialogue with Serbia on the normalization of tires, stalled since the previous government set a 100% rate on Serbian goods, remains a major challenge.

In the past two weeks, both the United States and the European Union have sent envoys to Pristina and Belgrade to encourage them to resume dialogue.

Kurti, who has been imprisoned in Serbia for more than two and a half years for his pro-independence activities and released in 2001 after Western pressure on Belgrade, said he was ready to “lead the Kosovo team in future talks with Serbia “

He said, however, that the 100 percent rate on Serbian goods will not be lifted, but will be replaced by “reciprocity”, referring to the implementation of 33 agreements signed by both countries since 2011. He gave no further details.

“With Serbia, we will return to full commercial, economic and political reciprocity,” he said.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that cooperation with the new Kosovan government will depend on whether it will fulfill its obligations with regard to the agreements already made in EU-mediated talks and abolish the “uncivilized” rates.

The unexpected elections were mentioned after the then Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj was summoned in July to be questioned by an international court based in the Netherlands about war crimes allegedly committed in the country during and after the war in 1998-1999.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo.