Alcohol security before gas parilla

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gasparilla is usually filled with lots of poses, pearls, and alcohol.

Dr. Alfred Aleguas of the Tampa Poison Information Center in Florida said that knowledge of the limit will be the key to drinking and surviving the Gasparilla weekend.

“Two drinks an hour is really too much,” said Aleguas. “You can’t drink eight drinks and say for four hours that I’m good because you pour a lot of alcohol at once, but if you drink an average of one or two drinks an hour, most people should be fine. “

Dr. Aleguas also gave these tips for those who want to drink in the pirate seizures:

Don’t drink and drive; Had a designated driver or use passengers

Take your weight and height into account when drinking

Don’t drink too much and stay in the sun for too long. You can become dehydrated

Do not mix alcohol with medication

Don’t sleep the alcohol away

Dr. Aleguas said falling asleep with high intoxication is extremely dangerous.

“People can look like they are just sleeping, but it is very easy for them to just go into a coma and die,” said Aleguas. “Never let anyone just sleep, but if you find someone to worry about, you should worry. Don’t be afraid to seek medical help.”

Alcohol consumption below the legal age is illegal and law enforcement agencies have made it clear that minors cannot tolerate alcohol consumption.

“The sheriff’s office and all law enforcement agencies have zero tolerance policies when it comes to the Gasparilla parade. If you are a minor, please do not participate in alcoholic beverages during the parade. We have too many problems with young people not drinking. They have drinking experience, not hydration and problems, ”said Sheriff Chad Chronister of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

LAST STORIES: