Alcoholic beverage brand sponsors relief program for workers in bar and restaurant industry

The closure of COVID-19 has shaken all communities, but no sector is as devastated as the hospitality industry. Bars and restaurants, whether small and independently owned or part of a large hospitality group, are open mouth to mouth, so they don’t save much. Receipts from last night’s dinner service will be used to procure products for next day meals and payroll for the next shift.

Unemployment is projected to reach 32.1% [the worst rate in U.S. history, much higher than the Great Depression peak], so nonprofits are working with corporate vendors who have more money Has helped millions of food industry workers. And their families—There are as basic needs as putting food on the table, not just financially.

Also, the liquor brand is better positioned than most companies to provide assistance, as all store, online, and direct-to-consumer channels recorded record sales in March. There may be. To cite its own growth as consumers started buying alcohol online, House, a millennial liquor startup, launched a restaurant project to become a special line of all-natural aperitifs in Sonoma, California , Co-produced with national chefs.

New low ABV spirits, created to reflect the taste and style of each restaurant, are sold in sets of two and retail at $ 80. House will donate 100% of the profits to these chef’s restaurants, support employees, pay the restaurant’s monthly bill, and set up a scalable revenue stream to keep the business open. And says that Haus will pay the restaurant partner immediately, so all purchases will have an immediate effect and will continue to run the project as long as the restaurant is affected by COVID-19.

Along with restaurant partners, Haus co-creates all natural aperitifs, reflecting each restaurant’s culinary approach. Provided by: Haus

The restaurant project will be launched with the first nine partners. Ashley Christensen’s restaurant in Empire State South, Huatchison, Atlanta, Raleigh, North Carolina. Eduardo Jordan restaurant in Seattle. Sara and Evan Rich’s rich table in San Francisco. Ukiyo-e by Nick Mothers of Los Angeles. Andrew Tarrow’s Marlow Collective, Brooklyn. Sarah Kramer and Sarah Himanson of Los Angeles Kismet. Hippopotamus from Matt Molina in Los Angeles. Mr. Jiu, a Brandon Jew from San Francisco.

For example, Marlow Collective beverages are inspired by grapefruit splitters, while bitter grapefruit is balanced with nut fig leaves, cardamom and vanilla. An aperitif equivalent to a spring picnic. So, not only can customers support their favorite participating restaurants by purchasing these bottles, but drinks can stimulate pleasant memories and buyers can take a small portion of these places back home.

Safe kitchen

Other spirits manufacturers that already have direct sales relationships with restaurants and hospitality groups are funding direct relief efforts. In mid-March, Bourbon producer Maker’s Mark partnered with Kentucky chef Edward Lee’s LEE initiative to turn one of his restaurants, Louisville’s 610 Magnolia, into a soup kitchen, losing work and time. Provided dinner to restaurant and bar workers. As a result of COVID-19.

All of Lee’s restaurants were closed and hundreds of employees were fired. “At first, I was disappointed by the shock,” admits Lee. “And then, as the whole industry collapsed in front of us, we realized we needed to respond quickly in a positive way.”

A 610 Magnolia cook prepares meals for rescue operations. Josh Meredith

The LEE initiative is already linked to the Maker’s Mark. Bourbon Maker has been a partner of the nonprofit Women Chef Initiative for the past two years. After Lee’s team decided to pivot the restaurant to a relief kitchen, Lindsey Ofcacek, Managing Director of the LEE Initiative, contacted Maker’s Mark. “[Maker’s Mark] immediately responded with seed money and funded rescue kitchens across the country,” explains Lee. “They were integral to this effort.” Also, because the LEE initiative team is small, funding from Maker’s Mark not only supplies food, but also requires minimal staff in front of the kitchen and home. It is also important to work with.

And as expected, the request was high on the first night. The chef was ready to serve about 250 dinners the first night, but early in the evening at 4 pm, more than 400 people lined up outside the door. A representative of Maker’s Mark was also there for observation on the first night, and the company initially promised to fund one week of service, but they soon doubled it to two weeks Did.

“ We have a direct experience with people around the world directly in the food and beverage community, especially how important their employees are in our daily lives, ” said Rob Samuels, Chief Operating Officer of Maker’s Mark. “The time has come for us to return to our favors and take care of the communities we are accustomed to taking care of. We can’t turn away from friends. “

Since then, the program has proven so successful and very important that it has evolved into a restaurant worker rescue program, with more in major U.S. cities such as New Orleans’s Cochon, Cincinnati Mita and Mozza Restaurants. There has been talks to revitalize additional locations in Los Angeles, and Gartie and Olmsted [both in Brooklyn, NY], with over 25,800 meals offered in the last two weeks.

LEE initiative volunteers prepare meals and care packages for hundreds of restaurant workers every day. Josh Meredith

“Now we need every city, town, and county. The numbers are staggering. We’re helping us do what we can in a vibrant city,” says Lee. “But the truth is that you need thousands of kitchens mobilized throughout the United States. To do this requires federal support and it is possible.”

In addition to dinner service, Maker’s Mark not only prepares and packs dinner, but also pours necessary household items such as diapers, wipes, baby food, perishable canned food, cereals and toilet paper into the LEE initiative and creates a care package. Summarize. Those in need can pick up every night. Dinner is served on a first-come, first-served basis, except for special emergencies, where care packages are limited to one per person. The initiative states that the program will continue to be offered seven days a week until the group can no longer support the program financially.

COO Rob Samuels states that Maker’s Mark is committed to long-term support for the LEE initiative and its Restaurant Relief Fund. “Our regional partnership and support to raise awareness of this initiative may continue to operate all locations until it is no longer needed.” Josh Meredith

Digital tip jar

While there are several small businesses, including restaurants, worth more than $ 2 trillion, in part benefiting from coronavirus aid, relief and the passage of the CARES Act, many Restaurant industry giants and personalities can’t even return to their original state. Reopening bars and restaurants can take weeks to months.

Reliance on take-out and delivery orders has allowed some restaurants and bars to continue to operate, relaxed by the relaxed laws on ordering alcoholic beverages. But when they weren’t ready for take-out, most companies had to make a quick transition or shut down indefinitely. In the days immediately following the closure in mid-March, many managers launched grassroots activities and launched the GoFundMe page.

San Jose’s Paper Plane cocktail bar is not only staffed but also carefully planned for safe take-out operations from a pandemic. Provided by: Paper plane

Punch, an independent and popular online magazine, takes a creative approach with its own fundraising. Backed by Bacardi and co-produced with the non-profit Restaurant Workers Community Foundation [RWCF], Tip Your Bartender was launched on March 30 as a social initiative that benefits the bartender community.

“We saw a lot of” falls “happening on social ad hoc and felt there was an opportunity to sort it out-attracting a crowd of cocktail lovers and bartenders and funding the team Talia Baiocchi, editor-in-chief of Punch, gives each opportunity the opportunity, stating:

At 5:00 pm EDT on weekdays, bartenders will host a “virtual happy hour” in the near future, where cocktails will be streamed live on magazine Instagram accounts to make cocktails.

“Some consumers really miss going to bars and supporting their favorite teams,” explains Vioch. “ We also talk with bartenders who talked not only about the greater sorrow of having to shut down and lay off employees, but also the everyday sorrow that they can’t go to work and do what they like. Did.”

One of the participating bartenders is Mary Palac of Paper Plane, a craft cocktail bar in San Jose. “When Governor Gavin Newsom [California] announced the closure of all bars and restaurants in California, I already felt it would last several days,” recalls Parak. “I think I felt both fear and a little relief. For me, my team, and the whole industry, fear of the future, and a little relief that we don’t have to stay exposed. At that time, the most famous case of COVID-19 occurred in Santa Clara County in the state.

Since then, the management team has evaluated the feasibility of takeout and delivery. “We hesitated to keep our staff from exposure, so our ownership has the burden of preparing our programs almost entirely alone,” said Parak. I will explain. “And we didn’t want to serve a basic cocktail that everyone could make at home. We wanted to share our signature drink favorites and make sure the guests enjoyed something really special Is. “

“The amount of mutual support for the industry as a whole keeps me hopeful,” says Mary Palac of Paper Plane. “No one of us has much. We are all off work, but we support unconditionally.” [Courtesy Paper Plane]

Paraunch says Punch contacts her via Instagram and she jumps on that occasion. “The whole process felt smooth and easy to adjust,” she explains. “They set up a test run via our social media and confirmed that they would release a live set without any problems.” As the founding team, Parac and colleague Patrick Braga said that Jin, Shelley, Passionfruit, We prepared a cocktail called “Hearcums the Sun” with a fruity and floral sweet mix of milk shrubs.

Each bar team receives a $ 1,000 fee for participation. In addition, viewers are urged to send tips directly to the bar team’s Venmo account, and Bacardi matches all tips with their contribution to the RWCF. There are other ways patrons can continue to support their favorite bartenders. Palac suggests that you order gift cards and swags and contact your local representative. “If you can’t make a financial contribution, speak up for us,” says Parak. “Share and expand our voice. We need help.”

The immediate goal of Tip Your Bartender is to get a very needed dollar in the hands of the bar team members who need it most. In the long term, 50% of the total donation through Bacardi Matching goes directly to crisis relief for individual restaurant workers. 25% go to non-profit organizations that serve restaurant employees at risk. The remaining 25% goes to interest-free financing until the restaurant is restored.

“This is an industry that knows a bit about communication. I think it really has changed-and fast,” says Vioch. “There is a long way to go and that fear will not go away, but the industries and all of us that are drawing much joy from these businesses continue to do what we can to save them. If so, I expect. “

