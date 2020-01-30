Alderman Edward Burke research: Process can be gone for at least another year

If Ald. Edward M. Burke goes to court, it can be gone for at least another year.

Federal prosecutors are planning to request an “early 2021” trial date in Burke’s sweeping racketeering case when they return to court next week. That is according to a four-page status report submitted Thursday at the request of US district judge Robert Dow.

That report says that prosecutors have handed over evidence to lawyers for Burke and his two co-suspects, Peter Andrews and Charles Cui, on November 5. So far, it says that the FBI have turned over more than 100 disks, more than 44,000 pages, and “multiple boxes of hard copy material.”

However, there is additional evidence that prosecutors only want to move six months before the trial, according to the report. Lawyers say they understand that the additional material is “huge and consists of a large part of the recorded conversations”. The lawyers want the material earlier.

Burke material that has been transferred so far is “composed of documents collected from different city departments, summoned by third parties and seized by the 14th Ward Office and the Finance Commission”, as well as “extensive recordings,” the report says .

Lawyers for the accused say they are still reviewing the material. The case is set for a Tuesday hearing.

The charge against Burke accuses the powerful alderman from the 14th district of using his seat to send business to his private tax office amid arrangements involving the old main post office, a Burger King on 41st and Pulaski, and a redevelopment project on the northwest side . Andrews and Cui were involved in the Burger King plan and the redevelopment project, respectively.

The indictment showed the undercover work of the former 25th Ward Ald. Danny Solis, who wore a thread like a secret federal informant. It revealed that in August 2018 the authorities had registered more than 62,000 of Burke’s calls.

A raid on the Burke office in November 2018 revealed the existence of several ongoing federal investigations into public corruption. Since then, Senator Thomas Cullerton, who is to be tried in July, has been charged, formerly Rep. Luis Arroyo, who appears to be pleading guilty on schedule, and former state senator Martin Sandoval, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday for a cheeky bribery scheme with red light cameras.