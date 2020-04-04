Aldi gives Easter eggs to food banks and local charities

The supermarket wants to make you happy this Easter (Photo: Aldi, Getty)

For all the worries we have to deal with now, remember that problems that existed before still need work.

One of them is the lack of food security. There are families all over the country who also need to worry about where their next meal comes from.

Aldi decided to bring a little joy to these families and pledged to donate half a million surplus Easter eggs to charity across the UK.

Every day, until April 11, each store will be giving away 50 eggs to a local charity, hoping that children experiencing difficulties will be able to visit the Easter Bunny.

The egg range will include Moser Roth Delectable Duo and Curious Inventions eggs from the supermarket, as well as Maltesers Teasers and Cadbury Twirl chocolate eggs.

This is part of Aldi’s ongoing partnership with the Neighborhood platform that helps the brand donate food to local charities and community groups at the end of each day.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility in Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we can deliver.

“Working with the neighborhood to give Easter eggs to various groups and charities across the country is a great way to celebrate the Easter feast this Easter.”

Aldi has recently introduced a number of measures following the outbreak of coronavirus, including offering priority shopping to emergency workers at any time of the day.

We don’t know how long this blockade will last, and everything we can all do to bring a little happiness and comfort to the lives of others can be praised.

