ALDI makes $ 40 silk pillow case sets and $ 90 weighted blankets in January

If you are something like me, you will find in the past few months that sleep is a precious commodity and a really solid sleep will change you seriously. The incoming special buys from ALDI offer almost everything you need for a restful night, from luxurious silk pillowcases to chic latex pillows and weighted blankets to prepare for forty winks.

When you reach the sacred aisle on Wednesday, January 22nd, you can prepare yourself from the wazoo for the land of nodding and take pillows and blankets with you that will (hopefully) get you into the areas of Maxo-Relaxo , Pure mulberry silk pillowcases also reduce hair curl (good, great), and the copper-enriched option appears to have antimicrobial benefits (who knows!).

And let’s face it, it’s the New Year, you should probably be rid of your old pillows by now. Come on, you’re an adult.

As someone who has weighted blankets at home – and roommates who love to get under them when they have had a bit of a day – I can tell you now that they are so good at climbing on the couch when you do it need to be soft and small. Very good for those days when there was existential fear, which seems to be an ongoing topic this year.

It’s like a big, heavy blanket. Or you may want to leave a large dog lying on your back, but you will not be covered with dog hair, which is always an advantage.

Check out all the goodies below and trust me, these prices are pretty darn good considering some chic latex pillows are available for over $ 60 a pop. Yes, it is expensive.

Silk Pillowcase and Eye Mask Set – $ 39.99Glass Beaded Blanket – $ 89.99V-Shape Memory Foam Pillow – $ 39.99

Register the hell for the V-shaped pillow. As a side sleeper who loves to cuddle a second pillow but always has a crooked neck in the end, this is groundbreaking shit.

Ventilated memory foam pillow – $ 39.99

These memory foam boys are available in different flavors (?): Charcoal for fresh air, cooling gel for the little heaters below us and lavender to pamper you before bed.

Gel-infused Talalay latex pillow – $ 39.99

In 2020 we plan a good night’s sleep, pay attention to eight hours of rest and relaxation, and use weighted blankets to overcome existential anxiety and anxiety.

