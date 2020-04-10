Aldi’s opening hours on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday 2020

Aldi donates Easter eggs to charity (Photo: Aldi / Getty)

On Easter weekend, supermarkets adjust the opening hours for buyers during the summer break.

Many usually spend a longer weekend with their loved ones, but the coronavirus crisis will change the plan for many households.

Despite the blockade, the supermarket will still be open to essential Easter items – although the government advises leaving home because of basic needs and as rarely as possible.

Here’s what you need to know about Aldi’s opening hours.

Is Aldi open on Easter weekend?

Aldi stores in England, Scotland and Wales will be open from 08:00 to 20:00 Good friday

Aldi has set shopping hours for older and sensitive customers (Photo: News Pictures / REX)

On Saturday 11 Aprilwill remain open between the same hours.

Shops in England and Wales will be closed Easter Sunday, however, it will be open in Scotland from 9:00 to 18:00.

On Easter Monday all stores will be reopened between 8:00 and 20:00.

It is worth noting that Aldi stores will also be open from 7.30 to 8.00 for sensitive and older customers on Good Friday, Saturday 11 and Easter Monday and between 8:30 and 9:00 in Scotland on Easter Sunday.

As always, check your local store because hours may vary from one department to another.

