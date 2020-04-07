Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expect their fifth child after a miscarriage: ‘I have nothing to say’

Finally, good news for all coronavirus madness!

Hilaria Baldwin announced that she was expecting her fifth child until she was sweet Instagram mail on Monday. In the video, he urges his followers to “sound” to hear the baby’s heartbeat. Baldwin wrote the article:

“I didn’t want to make this child melodic,” he said. The good news is that everything is fine and everyone is healthy from this little bag. I wanted to share it with you.

Husband Alec Baldwin re-posted the video on his Instagram page with the caption “My, oh …”.

The news is that the couple is having a good time after having multiple miscarriages last year. No matter how difficult it was for the Bertwins, they were determined to give up their children Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David – as well as Alec’s daughter Ireland from marriage Kim Basinger – another brother or sister. Speaking to reporters in November 30 Had the actor said

“If you have children, if you are like us, sometimes you can’t have children. We have it all. We are like that, Let’s have more! He said.

Нь Mother’s brain The host, who had hoped to remove the stigma from the experience, spoke openly about the consequences of his miscarriage. In January, he spoke with her It’s beautiful on this topic

“We were a closed-door group, so I decided I didn’t want to be,” he said. As I open, I want to not only heal myself by sharing my story, but I want to show others that there is another way to be open. Reality allows you to swallow, but doing so will make you feel certain. If you feel very distressed and feel like you have reached the bottom of the ocean, you can touch it, feel it, and then turn it off to move it into more shallow water. “

While waiting for their fifth child, the Baldwin family spends time together during quarantine. Hilaria posted some sexy photos of IG, including a glamorous family video Emmy The winner and his children. “It’s like a dream come true,” he said in the video.

Love and congratulations to this happy family!

