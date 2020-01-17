Alec Baldwin, Bella Hadid and other celebrities with Lyme disease

Justin Bieber It was recently announced that he has Lyme disease. The “tasty” singer is not the first celebrity to admit dealing with the sometimes debilitating tick-borne illness. Bella Hadid. Shania Twain. Ben Stiller. George W. Bush, and Alec Baldwin have all made the same revelation. How does it affect your life and career? Gossip Cop takes a look at it.

Alec Baldwin had two hard fights with Lyme

Alec Baldwin admitted in 2011 that he had Lyme disease, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he made a donation to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation to get to know his struggles with Lyme disease. Baldwin told the audience that his first fight was around the turn of the century. “I really thought that’s it, I’m not going to live,” he said. “I was alone, I was not married at the time, I was divorced from my first wife. I lay in bed and said,” I will die of Lyme disease in my bed “and” I hope someone will find me and me I’m not here too long. “

He added that the disease would raise its ugly head at the same time each year. “I’ve had classic Lyme disease (symptoms) every following summer for five years,” he said. “Every August, like that black lung, flu-like symptoms that sweat to death in my bed.” It’s not that he wants to be invasive, but he knows how devastating the symptoms can be. “It’s part of the lifestyle I live in,” said the actor, referring to his home on Long Island.

Bella Hadid was honored for sharing her Lyme disease story

Supermodel Bella Hadid grew up with the disease and it forced her to give up her dreams of a riding career. Hadid was one of the Global Lyme Alliance laureates for a 2016 Lyme-free gala where she shared her experience of the disease. “I know what it’s like not to get out of bed because of bone pain and exhaustion,” she said, “so as not to be with people because fear isn’t worth it.”

The model’s mother, Yolanda, and the brother, Anwar, also have Lyme. Yolanda opened about in a 2017 book called Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease. Unfortunately the tabloids used the book when it was OK! published a false report claiming that Bella and Gigi Hadid were angry with Yolanda for “airing their dirty laundry.” Gossip Cop has unmasked this false claim. The whole family talked about how difficult Lyme fighting was for them.

Ben Stiller was diagnosed after knee problems

Comedian and actor Ben Stiller discussed his situation with the disease in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2011. Stiller said to the magazine: “My knee caught fire and they couldn’t find out what it was. Then they found out it was Lyme.” I’m symptom-free now, but Lyme never leaves your system. It is a really difficult thing. “According to the actor, he contracted an illness in Nantucket, Massachusetts. It took some time for the doctors to find the correct diagnosis, which is often the case with Lyme.

President George W. Bush was diagnosed in office

A 2007 report on the health of President George W. Bush revealed that the avid nature lover had Lyme disease. The former president was treated by White House doctors in 2006, but beyond that, Bush has not commented on his struggle with Lyme. It seems that the president has had no lasting effects, for which he is likely to be very grateful.

Shania Twain’s struggle with Lyme affected her vocal cords

Country superstar Shania Twain fell ill with Lyme disease in Virginia in 2003. She even saw the tick fall off her and was quickly treated. Still, the disease took its toll, and in 2011 the singer admitted that she had impaired her vocal cords. The Canadian singer told CBC that dysphonia had occurred that affected the vocal cords and that she needed to undergo extensive voice training to be treated.

Fortunately, she is much better today, but she still draws attention to the insidious disease. “Usually it can attack your nervous system or vital organs – the heart, liver, kidneys, nervous system,” she told the Outet. “It’s a debilitating disease and extremely dangerous. You can’t mess around with it, so you have to look for ticks yourself.”

Justin Bieber may be the latest star to release his diagnosis, but he’s not the only one. As the others have shown, Lyme disease is a serious medical condition that needs treatment, but it shouldn’t affect his career in the long run. Unfortunately, Gossip Cop The tabloids will probably use the diagnosis for feed in future untrue stories about the pop star3.