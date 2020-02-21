[alejandra-jimenez-suspension-upheld-by-wbc-following-‘b’-sample-opening]

Planet Boxing Information 21/02/2020

📸 WBC

The Planet Boxing Council has current on the standing of Women’s WBC super-middleweight title-holder Alejandra Jimenez following an adverse finding.

Soon after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn to turn into a two-bodyweight earth winner, Jimenez was initially praised for the accomplishment.

Dropping down from currently being a heavyweight, Jimenez absolutely obtained herself in amazing form for a crack at the 168-pound crown.

But all has due to the fact absent bitter as Jimenez examined optimistic in the wake of the triumph. Opponent Crews-Dezurn has been vocal in her criticism of the Mexican.

WBC chiefs opened the ‘B’ sample at the request of Jimenez but the very same final result arrived back.

A suspension handed down by the WBC has been held in place, with a more permanent punishment to abide by.

The WBC explained: “An “A” Sample the Voluntary Anti-Doping Affiliation (“VADA”) collected from Ms. Alejandra Jimenez on January 10, 2020, the working day just before her bout against Franchon Crews Dezurn for the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) Word Woman Tremendous Middleweight Championship, yielded an adverse analytical obtaining.

“The WBC honored Ms. Jimenez’s request to witness the opening of the “B” Sample container. It took position on February 19, 2020.

“Ms. Jimenez has been knowledgeable that the exam of the sample in the “B” sample container verified the adverse analytical obtaining of the “A” sample.



Preserved

“Accordingly, in light of the adverse analytical getting of the samples in the “A” and “B” sample containers and pending the result of the WBC’s investigation and adjudicatory system, the WBC is hereby retaining its provisional suspension of the WBC’s recognition of Alejandra Jimenez as WBC Feminine Super Middleweight Winner.

“The WBC has notified Ms. Jimenez that, as section of the WBC CBP Success Administration Technique, it is affording her and her team the chance to present any obtainable data and products, and any exculpatory proof they may deem proper.”

As a end result, Crews-Dezurn’s promoters at Golden Boy want the end result overturned and their former winner offered her belt again as a consequence.