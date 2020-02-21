[alejandro-fernandez-returns-to-his-mariachi-tunes-roots-with-new-album-and-‘hecho-en-mexico’-tour]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Alejandro Fernandez has serenaded fans with Mariachi, Ranchera and pop audio. The son of living legend Vicente Fernandez is now kicking off 2020 with a new album and earth tour titled “Hecho en Mexico”… manufactured in Mexico.

“It is my return to Mexican new music immediately after 20 decades. The album is totally mariachi new music,” mentioned Fernandez. “I had lots of years that I didn’t sing this genre, and effectively I’m delighted to have returned and to see the response. Extra than everything, I had a commitment to my folks, my lovers, my community, Mexico and to myself.”

And several of those loyal enthusiasts are here in Southern California.

“My link with Los Angeles is exclusive and exclusive,” explained Fernandez. “I like it, I appreciate it. I like Los Angeles. It’s like my next property. It indicates a ton to be able to sing to all my folks who are living right here. We want to provide a very little of our Mexico to the United States.”

Lovingly recognised as “El Potrillo” or “Colt” to his admirers, the Latin Grammy Award winner has collaborated with big names like Beyonce, Marc Anthony and Christina Aguilera. He states he is humbled to see mariachi audio embraced throughout the earth.

“It is remarkable. Wherever doorways open up, I will acquire with good delight as ambassador of our songs,” mentioned Fernandez.

Fernandez will carry his concert tour to Los Angeles on Sunday, May perhaps 24, at the Forum.