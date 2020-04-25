Alembic Pharma’s stock price rose more than 5%, the highest level since after March

Alembic Pharma’s share price rose more than 63 percent last month to 807.60 rupees on Friday.

The Dutch multinational pharmaceutical company Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited reached the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 807.60 rupees on Friday, April 24.

The company reported significant revenue for the three months to March 2020, and its stock rose 7 percent to 743 rupees, the highest level in 52 weeks.

Alembic has seen steady growth for two days and has managed to break its 2015 record. The drug maker reported an 81.4 percent increase over the previous quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, with a revenue of Rs.

The company’s profit rose 41.88 percent to 829.12 rupees, while revenue rose 17.06 percent to 4,605.75 crores.

“It was an amazing year that we have recorded our highest earnings so far,” said Pranaw Amin, CEO of Albibik Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability is the result of “strong growth” in US generic trade. “Over the fourth quarter, we have seen India and our trade return to strong growth,” Amin added.

