Alena Castile – EP review of “The Voicenotes”: a virtual US star diary implemented with stunning intimacy

If we were to delve into your Voicenotes, what would we find? Drunken tram on the last train home when you thought you were actually on the phone to your partner? (Just me?) Maybe even a muted recording of the night you’ve been looking for all around to find your wrong gadget – always check the side of the couch.

For Alena Castile, the function of her smartphone would be where she would capture all her most vulnerable moments. The Texan-born singer will whisper or sing emotions and thoughts into his phone to make a virtual diary. It is a handy tool for this era. Gen Z creators don’t just use the power of new technology to be part of their story. there is history.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1qQjNF1hjw (/ embed)

The second EP at the age of 19, “The Voicenotes” is an intimate triumph. What started as a snapshot of fleeting emotions has evolved into something much larger and more cohesive. The primary concept of the album and the style of songwriting are underpinned by the direct nature of the songwriting. While “Antisocial Butterfly” was a previous arrival – gingerly demonstrating its tendency to flicker between introverted but difficult human interaction – this four-class EP is a good fit, displaying the gross emotions that rattle around its head.

The opening of the rod was influenced by what the spectators would definitely require. The singer has started to foster a fan base on YouTube where she will cover artists such as Billy Eilish and perform ASMR lullabies, eventually becoming a songwriter herself. In this issue, she has pledged to share two versions: one singing in English and the other in Spanish, from which she speaks from a young age. The cult following on Instagram has proven that it speaks in a universal language: one of the heartfelt.

It is then that this release is as intriguing as possible. On “Just a Boy” – generously plucking a similar minimal tune to “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera – she is confronted with a gas-strip (“Can you tell me all this shit in my head / that i’m just evil, psycho “) on the other hand is a bigger person. Meanwhile, “Sad Girl” is as calm and weird as anything in Billy Eilish’s debut, but Castile’s knack for amazing images “Orange blood floods the bay“It separates the two.

The leap between Antisocial Butterflies and Voices is largely about songwriting. Her voice is more punitive and strange than before, though the next frontier for conquest is to rely on the low-key instruments that make it possible. Certainly, it is confidence and honesty to delve into the most intimate moments and make them accessible to all. Few people can master this so early in their careers.

Details

Release Date: April 24th

Light plate: Selected people