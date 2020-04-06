Alesha Dixon spends time in a large crowd of garden fans who are mistaken for the park

Alesha Dixon spends time sunbathing, showing her garden on Instagram

Alesha Dixon spent Sunday indoors, soaking up the sun in her garden, and when we talk about the garden, we mean the never-ending field of joy.

Judge Got Talent in the UK saw her showing off her home on Instagram when she spent the day outdoors with her family and the fans confused their garden with the park – it’s so big.

The stunning outdoor space stretches for many kilometers, providing plenty of space for sunbathing, picnics outside, a small aerobic session, all the things needed for light relief from blockage.

Alesha posted a photo of her garden on Instagram and said she was in “heaven,” but the fans got a bit confused, with one comment: “Tell me it’s your garden and you’re not in the park ???”

More like her own private park.

Alesha seems to have deleted this post, but she still shared many photos and videos of herself, husband Azuce Ononye and their daughters, Azura, six-year-old and Anaya, seven months outside in the garden, telling an Instagram story.

Fans confused Alesha’s garden with the park because of its sheer size (photo: Instagram)

Alesha saw her enjoying the sun with her family during the blockade (photo: Instagram)

Former Mis-Teeq star welcomed her youngest child with Azuka last year and admitted this morning that it took her some time to “adapt” to having two children.

She said: “It took me some time to adapt to having two. These are new challenges, but I’m getting there. “

Speaking of little Anaya, Alesha added: “She’s the age she sits and eats three meals a day – life is now balancing.”

Mis-Teeq star shared photos of her youngest daughter Anaya in her sun hat (Photo: Instagram)

Alesha and Azuka’s husband are also the mother of Azura’s six-year-old daughter (photo: Instagram)

Fans will see Alesha return to the British Mam Talent program for a new series to develop despite the current coronavirus pandemic.

While some programs have been forced to stop production due to the virus, ITV has confirmed that the much-liked talent program will return on April 11.

ITV has confirmed via Twitter that they will provide an update on whether concerts will take place at a different time.

“We also work with our production colleagues to see how we can make BGT live performances work in a constantly changing situation, and we will update it in due time,” we read in a statement.

Britain is currently closed to try to control the spread of coronavirus, and people are advised to stay at home and practice social distance, and events with large gatherings and crowds have been postponed or canceled.

Schools were closed until further notice, along with bars, pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants and gyms.

The number of deaths in Covid-19 is still rising in the UK, with recent figures being 4934, while the number of confirmed cases was 47,806.

