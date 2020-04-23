Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar appointed one of his key aides, a former Labradoodle breeder from Dallas, to lead his agency’s early response to the Coronae pandemic special team.

According to reports from Reuters, Azar turned to his personal boss, Brian Harrison, to take over HHS’s daily response to Covid-19 in early January, after a cabinet official assured the public that “we have a playbook” for the outbreak.

“Assistant Brian Harrison had joined the department after a dog breeding business for six years,” Reuters reported on Wednesday. Five sources say some White House officials called the “dog breeder” contemptuous. The story goes on to describe in detail an extremely disorganized response within HHS, which was tarnished by misinformation and internal suggestion.

The official HHS biography of 37-year-old Harrison notes his previous experience in the office of the then Deputy Secretary HHS Azar at George W. Bush The administration, which notes Reuters, included a one-year term as “confidential assistant.” as well as unspecified jobs in the Social Security Administration, in the Ministry of Defense and in the Office of the Vice President of the White House. He does not mention his years as a dog breeder, noting that he “runs a small business in Texas.” It has no official background in public health.

This relative lack of experience of an official playing a key role in managing a mass public emergency has led to Bush’s appointment as a former lawyer and stockbreeder. Michael Brown, to lead FEMA, which was annoyed by its inability to respond to Hurricane Katrina. Brown was quickly demoted and then resigned just two weeks after the hurricane struck, and his organization’s efforts to help Louisiana sparked a national outcry.

HHS did not provide Azar for an interview, as a representative of the organization, Michael Caputo, we offer this answer: “We communicate with the American public during a deadly pandemic.”

Do you have any advice we need to know?

