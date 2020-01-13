Alex Cora developed the character-stealing scheme of Astros, A.J. Hinch suspended for 1 year

Loading...

Alex Cora is in big trouble.

And although MLB has yet to complete its investigation into the claims of the Red Sox from the 2018 season, it seems highly likely that they need a new manager for the 2020 season.

On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred published the findings of a two-month investigation into the allegations of Houston Astros over 2017 and 2018 and explained historical fines to Astros, general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager A.J. Hinch.

Hinch, the Astros manager who, according to the report, was against the sign-stealing system devised by Cora in 2017 and tried twice to damage the illegal video monitor that Cora had set up, got a one-year suspension without payment. The suspension is effective immediately and only ends when the 2020 World Series is over. Hinch cannot appear for MLB or minor league facilities during the suspension.

Lunhow also received a one-year suspension. And so was Brandon Taubman, the former manager of Astros who was fired by the team for harassing female reporters in the clubhouse. He can again submit an application to be eligible for appointment again after the 2020 season.

Now without their GM and their manager, the Astros will undoubtedly have a difficult time building a farm system with the heavy fines that Manfred has added to the report.

They have to pay MLB a fine of $ 5 million, the highest permitted fine under the MLB constitution, and lose their first and second round picks in the first-year players of 2020 and 2021.

Although many of us insisted on harsh punishments after the allegations against the Astros (and Taubman), few could have expected the level of discipline that Manfred has pronounced Monday. What’s worse for the Red Sox is that the report is almost entirely based on a signal system scheme that says Cora was responsible for coming up with it. Cora is the brain behind the plan and the only member of the field staff who participated in it, the report says.

But Manfred wrote that he is still not disciplining Cora, because Cora’s Red Sox 2018 is currently also being investigated for their own ticks.

It doesn’t look good to him.

The findings were led by Bryan Seeley and Moira Weinberg from the MLB Investigation Department, and both “have considerable experience in investigating issues related to baseball operations.”

They interviewed ’68 witnesses, including 23 current and former Astros players. Some witnesses have been interviewed several times. The DOI also assessed tens of thousands of e-mails, Slack communication, text messages, video clips and photos. “

The investigation lasted two months and it was thorough.

What is Cora accused of? Just about everything.

“Early in the season,” the report reads, “Alex Cora, the Bench Coach of Astros, began calling the replay review room on the replay phone to get the board information. In some cases, employees in the refresher room have the information about the drawing sequence transmitted by text message, which was received on the smart watch of an employee on the couch or in other cases on a nearby mobile phone. “

Remember that no technology is allowed when using sign stealing, but Cora’s Astros has incorporated a few methods in this.

The report continues: “About two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltrán, discussed that the team could improve the characters of the opposing teams and communicate the characters to the batter. Cora ensured that a video room technician installed a monitor that displays the field camera feed directly outside the Astros dugout. “

It was Cora who added the monitor that would become the key to the investigation. The report confirms that the trash bin is the preferred communication method after the monitor is installed.

“Witnesses consistently describe this new scheme as player-driven, and with the exception of Cora, non-player staff, including people in the video replay review room, were not involved in the rattling scheme,” the report says.

It was Cora who first helped to make the schedule. He executed it. And he improved it when it needed to be improved.

There were no known front office members who were aware or who participated. The same applies to other field employees.

Only Cora, the players and a few low-level baseball operations, the report says.

We can only imagine what kind of discipline comes for Cora, but it seems almost certain that the Sox needs a new manager in 2020.

