Alex Cora missed the call by skipping the White House meeting

Alex Cora should have gone to the White House.

Cutting off the president of the United States is usually not a good idea, especially this president.

You never know when you need a favor or grace.

That was in May 2019 when Cora refused to attend a White House ceremony in honor of the Red Sox for winning the World Series, winning the admiration of many progressives who hate Trump.

Cora absolutely did not want to deal with a man who, according to lefts, cheated his way to the Oval Office. That would be the same if you cheat in the World Series.

Even John Red, owner of Boston Red Sox, who also owns the Boston Globe, was present and everyone knows how much the Globe Trump hates. But Henry is also a businessman and business is business.

Not that President Trump could or could have done something to stave off the signal-breaking investigation that was directed at Cora when the Boston Red Sox’s former manager was the bank coach at the Houston Astros in 2017. But you never know.

The Red Sox hired Cora as a manager after the Astros had eliminated the New York Yankees in the American League championship series. The Astros then won the World Series.

The popular Cora delivered a World Series title for the Red Sox in 2019, his first year on the track. This victory came when Major League Baseball did an ongoing investigation into the forbidden practice of stealing electronic signal by the Astros who, like chin music, whistled past Cora’s head.

As a result of the probe, MLB suspends and then fires Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A. J. Hinch, fined the team $ 5 million and recorded the team picks for two years.

Now Cora, who was selected by MLB as the lead actor in the shameful signal steals, has left the Red Sox under a cloud. There, the gentlemen of baseball hang on whether Cora used a similar electronic system of signal steal during the ride from the Red Sox to the World Series in 2018.

If it is determined that he did, it would be even more bad news for the Sox and for professional baseball, the so-called national pastime.

Cora was up to his neck in signal stealing, according to MLB, and is mentioned several times in the nine-page summary report on this. At the very least, he was considered an active participant in stealing the signal.

If you look at Cora’s departure from the Red Sox, you might have thought he was a victim rather than a main subject in the cheating investigation.

Henry, Tom Werner, team chairman and CEO Sam Kennedy were so exuberant in their praise for the deceased Cora that they were also about to rename Jersey Street in honor of Cora.

After giving Cora a soft boot, Werner said it was “a sad day because we have so much respect for Alex.” Cora admitted that what he did was wrong. Werner said: “But we believe that this does not detract from the extraordinary talent that he has. We remain very fond of Alex. “

Kennedy said: “He was a great manager for us at all levels. We’re going to miss him. “

Cora was loved and respected by all messages. He also did a lot of charity work in his hometown of Puerto Rico. But he became greedy to win.

Speaking of Puerto Rico, the reason Cora gave in May 2019 not to attend the White House Red Sox ceremony was because of the alleged poor treatment of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

People, schools, and homes “are there almost a year and a half after Hurricane Maria struck” in a small bad shape, “Cora said. “Don’t feel comfortable celebrating in the White House.”

Trump, a month earlier, commented on the billions of aid sent to Puerto by saying that “although the people of Puerto Rico are great, the politicians are incompetent or corrupt … their government can’t do anything good, the place is a mess.”

Since then, the governor has been forced to resign and two of his former officials have been arrested for harassing US aid payments to affiliated island contractors.

Aside from the fact, Cora had the opportunity to speak directly with the president about the situation in Puerto Rico, but instead he was eliminated. Chin music will do that to you.