Alex Gordon returns to Kansas City Royals on a one-year contract

January 22 (UPI) – Seasoned outfielder Alex Gordon returns for a 14th season with the Kansas City Royals, the team said on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the team, Kansas City said that Gordon had signed a one-year contract for the 2020 season. The club didn’t disclose the deal’s financial details, but league sources told MLB Media that the deal was worth $ 4 million.

Gordon, who has spent his entire career with the Royals organization, became a free agent this off-season when Kansas City declined half of his $ 23 million option for 2020. The Royals initially signed Gordon a four-year, $ 72 million contract in January 2016.

In the 2019 season, Gordon had an average of 0.266 strokes with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Royals, which exceeded 100 losses for the second season in a row.

Gordon, 35, is a three-time All-Star winner and seven-time Gold Glove Award winner. The outfielder won a World Series title with the Royals in 2015.

The Royals selected Gordon as number 2 in the overall ranking in the 2005 MLB Draft. He has a career strike average of 0.258 with 186 homers and 738 RBIs.

Kansas City right-hander Heath Fillmyer was intended for use on an appropriate roster.