Alex Hales issued a statement after he was reported to be showing symptoms of coronavirus – cricket

English cricketer Alex Hales issued a statement after reports suggesting he had contracted coronavirus before leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to PTI, former test captain and commentator Ramiz Raja claimed that Hales may have shown symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19 before flying halfway through the now deferred PSL.

Also Read: Foreign Star Quarantine IPL Ready If Needed

Hales interrupted such conversations with his posting on social media. Hales’s post reads, “Update my situation, rest assured everyone.”

Update my situation, be sure all pic.twitter.com/8mDPOBGmI8

– Alex Hales (@ AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

Hales’ statement reads: “In light of the speculation and rumors currently circulating within the cricket world and on social media, I felt I had to give a full explanation of my situation. Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because when COVID-19 reached global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face the closure time thousands of miles away from home. ” .

Also read: “People who used to say Indians aren’t aggressive, they need a captain like Kohli.”

“I returned to the UK early horns on Saturday morning and felt perfectly well and healthy and free of any symptoms of the virus. However, I woke up early Sunday morning to develop a fever and follow government advice on self-isolation, a process I still follow after developing a dry and persistent cough.

Stop spreading fake news, dangerous behavior

– Alex Hales (@ AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

“It is not testable at this stage, though I hope that may be the case later today so that I can obtain absolute confirmation of my current state of health,” the statement added.

Watch out | “Impressed by Indian government’s efforts to fight coronavirus”: WHO representative

Hales, who played for the Karachi Kings in the league, went home early with other English players after the virus epidemic in Pakistan.

Read also: Pietersen comes up with a hilarious response after an ICB return picture

“What I do know is that he still has tests, but we don’t know if he has Corona symptoms or not. But we all need to be very careful now and obviously accept common sense to deal with this problem,” Raja said.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan also said that a foreign player who participated in the league is suspected of having a coronavirus. Khan has not revealed the name of the player or whether he is currently in Pakistan or not.

Also read: Cricket Australia boss has his say on hosting T20 toilets over COVID-19 threat

Khan told the media as a precaution that all PSL players and television stations are now being tested for the virus.

((With PTI inputs))

. (TagToTranslate) Alex Hales