Alex Lahey Releases New Single ‘Sucker For Punishment’

Today (February 11th) the Melbourne singer-songwriter Alex Lahey releases her first new single for 2020, “Sucker For Punishment”.

The single follows Lahey’s ARIA-nominated and AMP-longlisted second album “The Best Of Luck Club” from 2019.

Watch the text video for “Sucker For Punishment”:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etVj6qrHwCM (/ embed)

In a press release, the singer stated that the song is about living in a time when “the micro has become a macro” and focusing on self-deception issues.

“I don’t think there has ever been a time when our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on all of humanity and the planet,” said Lahey.

“Whether it is a later consideration of climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal information with big business on the Internet, a lethargy in the face of political commitment, or the need to gain arbitrary units as a rewarding individual become social media engagement – we need to inform ourselves before we have major consequences. “

Lahey will perform nationwide in solo mode and open for City & Color this April.

Next month, she’ll be returning to the UK for a support run with The Regrettes, followed by a US tour in May – both with her band in tow.