Alex Morgan is training with the United States before the 2020 Olympic qualification

Alex Morgan is training with the U.S. women’s team before the semi-final against Mexico while he is seven months pregnant.

The Orlando Pride striker announced in October that she and her partner Servando Carrasco would be expecting their first child in April.

Getty – Contributor

Alex Morgan celebrates a goal against England at the 2019 World Cup

And Morgan made it clear to the world that she would not let her pregnancy prevent her from participating in the 2020 Olympics.

The United States must beat Mexico to qualify for the seventh consecutive Olympic Games. Morgan intends to be part of the 18-man team that is going to Tokyo, even though it’s only three months after their due date.

In a video posted on its official Twitter feed, the USWNT filmed the 30-year-old who got off the team bus to train in California while swaying her bulge.

Morgan stayed fit and active during her pregnancy. She has published several pictures and videos in her own social media accounts and worked on her technical skills.

Some clips from training this morning. Simple drill, 4 colored pins, reaction and finish. Change the rounds to match your game.

I know I’m biased, but can you believe some of the whip on the second shot? Outrageous. pic.twitter.com/jB72X1EXLE

– Beast Mode Soccer ™ (@BeastModeSoccer) February 3, 2020

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has a hard time shrinking the squad for the Olympics. Christen Press scored four goals and got a template from the three previous qualifiers.

But Andonovski admitted that it is very likely that Morgan, who scored a goal against England last summer on the way to the World Cup, will be part of his plans.

“I absolutely think it is possible,” he told Sports Illustrated in October. “I had a great conversation with Alex. She is very motivated and very excited.

“The main point of the conversation was that she must be healthy and have a healthy pregnancy and that she must give birth to a healthy baby, that should be her main focus at the moment and that is what we are looking forward to.

“We talked about creating different programs to speed up the process. After delivery, when it comes back, it will be brought back in shape as soon as possible.

“Ultimately, this is not just for Alex, but for everyone on the team, whoever deserves, whoever is performing, will be in the Olympic team – that’s (assuming) we qualify in February.”

Getty – Contributor

Veteran MLS star Servando Carrasco and Morgan after the World Cup final