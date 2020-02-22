[alex-ovechkin-700:-can-&-#-39;-the-great-8-&-#-39;-catch-wayne-gretzky?]

%MINIFYHTML6472cc72eb0b60af019822847dc3d69b11%

He may have taken some games, but finally, on a Saturday afternoon in New Jersey, Alex Ovechkin did what only seven NHL players accomplished before him: reach the milestone of 700 goals.

Once from the confrontational circle, no, not in his usual “office,quot; on the left side, Ovechkin fired the shot past the Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood to reach the most important milestone.

But now that “The Great 8,quot; has reached the high mark, and there is still time this season to surpass Hall of Fame member Mike Gartner (708) and Phil Esposito (717), the question about everyone else’s brain there it is: can you catch Wayne Gretzky’s 894 historical record?

“I am a great believer that records are made to be broken,” Gretzky told NHL.com in the All-Star Game, when Ovechkin had eight goals behind 700. “What I achieved, I am very proud. It is hard to do what I did, and it’s really hard to do what he’s doing now. But there’s no doubt in my mind that he has a real legitimate chance of doing it. The two things you need; you have to stay healthy, and he has proven it throughout of his career. Play hard and stay healthy. And, secondly, you must be in a good team, and play in a good team. “

Well, if “The Great One,quot; says it can be done, who can disagree? However, is it possible? Can Ovechkin score enough to reach that massive total?

Breaking it down

On January 3, 1991, Gretzky, the then center of the Los Angeles Kings, scored 700 in his 886th game at the age of 29 years and 342 days. Through that goal, he was burying the cookie at an alarming 0.79 goals per game played and was the fastest and youngest to reach the mark.

In the course of his 1,487 games that span across four teams, he put in 894 pots; his last was on March 29, 1999, at Madison Square Garden in front of the New York Rangers faithful. Then, when he finally hung up his skates a few weeks later, Gretzky ended his career scoring with a 0.60 G / GP clip and saw his production drop to 0.32 G / GP for goals 701-894.

In comparison, when Ovechkin was sitting with 698 goals and 1,142 games, No. 699 arrived Thursday, was 0.61 for his career and runs on all cylinders at almost 35 years of age. After all, the Russian machine never breaks, right?

“I would love to know, I would love to know,” said Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, with a satisfied smile when asked why Ovechkin has not diminished with age. “His general passion for the game and his skill set speak for themselves. His ability to throw the disc, his physical presence, how difficult it is to defend for that and the most important thing is that he loves to play, he loves to score. He has the passion for that and that shows his abilities that are very dominant. He just continues to show year after year his ability to maintain that kind of level that is very impressive. “

“He is obviously one of the best he has ever played,” said Quinn Hughes, a candidate for the Vancouver Canucks Calder Trophy. “Now he’s breaking records. He’s one of those guys when you get on the ice with him, you stare at him: he’s Alex Ovechkin … generational player.”

Goals / Ovechkin game per season

SEASON GP GOALS G / GP 2005-06 81 52 0.64 2006-07 82 46 0.56 2007-08 82 Sixty-five 0.79 2008-09 79 56 0.71 2009-10 72 fifty 0.69 2010-11 79 32 0.41 2011-12 78 38 0.49 2012-13 48 32 0.67 2013-14 78 51 0.65 2014-15 81 53 0.65 2015-16 79 fifty 0.63 2016-17 82 33 0.40 2017-18 82 49 0.60 2018-19 81 51 0.63 2019-20 60 60 42 0.70

This season, Ovechkin is on track to achieve 57 goals, which would be the second most marked in a season. Let’s say you reach that mark. He would put him in 714 goals in his career and leave him needing another 180 to beat Gretzky.

This is where fun math comes into play: if you keep your career pace at 0.61 G / GP and play in 81 games per season (assuming you feel one for not playing in the All-Star Game every year), that will I would put in about 49 goals per season. It is fair to say that this is easy to achieve for Ovechkin, especially considering the amount of shots he makes on the net: 5,519 in 1,144 games. If he reached at least 49 per season, he would have the opportunity to break the record during the 2023-24 season and achieve it at about the same age as Gretzky, 38.

“I think everyone in the middle of his career would have said & # 39; no, at some point he will collapse & # 39 ;, but he hasn’t stopped, so he has a sure chance,” said Calgary defender Flames Mark Giordano with a smile.

“For anyone who breaks one of Gretzky’s records, I think that shows how special the players are,” said teammate T.J. Oshie “But being able to see Ovi up close and see how special a player is, how special a goal scorer is, it’s really amazing. He just keeps scoring, doesn’t seem to show any sign of slowing down … He hasn’t lost a step, it has not become slower, its shot has not softened, it has not had less momentum, in any case, more momentum

“I think he has a good chance of (catching Gretzky). I mean, if you look at the pace he has now, I think it will all come down to what he wants to do, how long he wants to play. But if he keeps working and stays at rhythm that is, you can see the numbers, I think you can do it. “

Obviously, if Ovechkin gets hurt, which is a rarity for the Russian machine that has only lost 30 games in total in more than 14 seasons, things could change. But know this: Ovechkin loves to score, he loves to fire the rocket from the left circle in the power game, he loves to score while diving through a disc or entering the area and hitting a bar down. Nobody loves to score more than Alexander Ovechkin and if he surpasses Gretzky or not, he will go on to the history books as one of the best scorers the game has seen.