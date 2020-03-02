alex-ovechkin-nets-pair-of-targets-as-capitals-defeat-wild

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA – Alex Ovechkin scored twice as component of a three-stage night time and the Washington Capitals ended a period-significant 4-video game highway slide by keeping off the Minnesota Wild 4-three on Sunday evening.

Richard Panik and Tom Wilson also scored, Evgeny Kuznetsov experienced two assists, and Braden Holtby stopped 37 photographs for his fourth straight victory. Washington moved into a tie with Colorado for the league guide with 22 road wins.

“Lots of excellent points happened tonight, and we’ll get the two factors on the street,” Washington coach Todd Reirden said. “We’re surely a get the job done in development.”

The Capitals have gained six straight game titles at Xcel Power Centre since March 19, 2013.

“I really do not know, I think fellas get psychological below for the reason that lots of men from below,” Ovechkin explained. “You can sense it in the locker home. Everyone gets excited and you just take the power from your teammates.”

Ryan Donato, Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored for the Wild. Alex Stalock created 26 will save, but Minnesota dropped for the to start with time in four online games and stays a single point at the rear of Nashville, Winnipeg and Arizona for the next wild-card place in the Western Convention.

“It was definitely tranquil soon after the game, actually disappointed, naturally, that we did not get the final result,” Wild interim mentor Dean Evason reported. “I think we imagine, and we know we’re a superior hockey club, and if we deliver it every night, then, yeah, we can engage in with any individual.”

It undoubtedly would enable to have just one of the best players at any time.

Ovechkin, who has 7 game titles of at the very least 3 details this time, scored twice in a to start with-period of time surge that noticed Washington switch a 1- deficit into a 3-1 guide in 3 minutes, 38 seconds.

With a two-person benefit, Ovechkin ripped residence a slap shot from the major of the left circle, the initially power-enjoy intention allowed by Minnesota in 10 games, a span of 21 straight kills.

“They capitalized on their possibilities,” claimed Stalock, whose large-sticking penalty gave the Capitals a 5-on-3 for 78 seconds. “They received a male that has over 700 goals and when he receives the puck, he will get chances. He’s likely to make fantastic pictures.”

Panik beat Stalock with a wrist shot 3 minutes later on, and Ovechkin hammered property a feed from Kuznetsov 31 seconds immediately after that, main to a chant of “Ovi, Ovi” from the contingent of decrease-deck fans at that finish of the arena carrying pink.

Ovechkin now has 356 career standard-time road aims, surpassing Jaromir Jagr for 3rd-most in league background. Only Wayne Gretzky (402) and Steve Yzerman (362) experienced a lot more. Ovechkin also handed Phil Esposito for fifth all-time with his 144th career multi-aim recreation.

Ovechkin’s 11 aims in games played March 1 tie Jan. 31 for his most on a calendar working day.

Fiala bought the Wild within just three-2 just before the period finished. He is on an Ovechkin-like operate with plans in 4 straight online games and 11 in 14.

“I just check out to make it, and right now it’s heading in,” Fiala mentioned. “I’m really pleased about that. But it can go the other way, also, so I never want that.”

Wilson produced it 4-2 for Washington 40 seconds into the third period of time on a feed from Ovechkin right after Kuznetsov thwarted an tried clear by Ryan Suter. Wilson has 4 ambitions in six game titles.

“It’s a terrific participate in from O,” Wilson stated. “I think it demonstrates what type of teammate he is. He’s acquired the puck proper in the slot, possibility for a hat trick and he dishes it off.”

Parise scored on the electric power enjoy with seven: 07 still left.

