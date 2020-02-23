Sunday, February 23, 2020
[Alex Ovechkin seven hundred: Twitter reacts to the intention of the Capitals captain]

Kevin Yazzie
Alex Ovechkin 700: Twitter reacts to the goal of the Capitals captain

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin attained the elusive milestone of 700 ambitions on Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils.

The Russian legend scored the 700th aim from its normal sweet place on the ice with 15: 10 remaining in the third time period

Ovechkin becomes the eighth player in the background of the NHL to reach the 700-purpose plateau. He is the second swiftest and the next youngest to arrive at that rating.

This is how social networks reacted to the achievement of Ovechkin.

