[alex-ovechkin-seven-hundred:-twitter-reacts-to-the-intention-of-the-capitals-captain]

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin attained the elusive milestone of 700 ambitions on Saturday versus the New Jersey Devils.

The Russian legend scored the 700th aim from its normal sweet place on the ice with 15: 10 remaining in the third time period

Ovechkin becomes the eighth player in the background of the NHL to reach the 700-purpose plateau. He is the second swiftest and the next youngest to arrive at that rating.

This is how social networks reacted to the achievement of Ovechkin.