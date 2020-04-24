Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could buy from the Mets and Yankee fans

He looks like a Yankee star Alex Rodriguez and her boyfriend Jennifer Lopez, are in talks to buy the Mets organization. The couple hired JPMorgan Chase to raise capital in order to acquire a stake in the New York team. While the entire sports world is in chaos amid the global pandemic, the possibility of A-Rod taking control of the Mets has dominated sports chats in recent days.

The loudest voice of that voice comes from a fan base of the Yankee fans, some of whom the news carried quite well. Others, however, did not. We’ve put together some of the most interesting questions both about baseball fans and from short film critics.

Some Yankee fans weren’t too crazy

A-Rod has earned his place in many fan hearts, and some may even like him more than the Yankees as a whole.

As a fan / devotee of the Yankees and Arod, I feel in conflict. He would like Arod to buy Yanks instead. Do I believe in the Mets now and submit to that misery ???

– kb (@ callsignviper86) April 21, 2020

As hard a fan of #Yankees, it’s still hard to see this happening. But by business, we already know the world we live in … Business is business … 👏👏👏 @AROD @JLo

– Emilio Caballero (@emiliocaballero) April 21, 2020

ARod is a brilliant baseball mind. I’m mad at this as a Yankee fan.

– Only D (@dfromthebx) April 21, 2020

Can you imagine a girl from Castle Hill is marrying a Yankee legend and going to buy the Mets ??? J.Lo lives every dream in New York, including #arod #JLo #mets

– That Sports Girl (@ paigey1224) April 21, 2020

Of course, if Rodriguez took control of the Mets, he would have to strengthen ties with his former team.

I can’t have Derek owning the Marlins and Arod owning the Mets. WE WILL DESIGN. It was as well, at least Arod continues to participate in the Yankee organization. This cannot happen.

– M (@EmEffEff) April 21, 2020

@AROD @JLo, please don’t buy the Mets. You’re a Yankee forever and you would kill me if you were a met. He signed someone who loves you both and the Yankees Yan️

– Anniebell (@AmyAmybell) April 21, 2020

@AROD will break my heart if I buy the METHOS 😞 YANKEES FOR LIFE

– dre.🌻 (@omgeeandreaa) April 21, 2020

Why the Mets ???? @AROD isn’t a Yankee an acquaintance? You and Jeter should buy the Yankees

– JobaTheCat (@cat_joba) April 21, 2020

A-Rod got its fair share of “criticism”

Other fans were ready to leave the shortstop and simply wished him and the Mets (or at least, “well” in the most passive aggressive way).

@patkiernan @JamieStelter @AnnikaPergament @ RogerClark41 Huge fan of Yankees here. re ARod / JLo. 1) I love it, Mets property needs a change! 2) There is no reason for Yankee fans (or players) to be anti-Mets. 3) ARod is not a Yankee legend. #OneNewYork

– Cassandra Droogan (@cdroogan) April 21, 2020

However, many people already had Alex Rodriguez whole. A-Rod has always been a lightning bolt to take strong ideas and opinions, and switching to buy from the Mets has only increased the displeasure of some critics for the former player.

Arod buying the Mets? But not the Yankees? Not followed You are a fake ass Yankee. Like throwing.

– Idalis (@Idalisss_) April 21, 2020

How to be the most hated man in New York.

1. Play a significant part of your career with @Yankees

2. Retire.

3. Raise money to buy the @Mets

Good job @AROD

– Aaron Taylor (@ aarontaylor_259) April 21, 2020

TRAITOR! 😡

“Alex Rodriguez’s Ways to Buy Mets, NY Post Reports” https://t.co/GgPN1Wek8j

– Fragger of the Movement (@ 1stDegreeGroypr) February 15, 2020

I can’t wait for AROD and J-Lo to buy from the Mets just another reason I can hate them #NYY

– Trevor (@AllHailOvechkin) April 21, 2020

Some Mets fans weren’t fans of the idea either. They were even willing to change their favored teams if he was supposed to spy on the former player. Sure, most were still anxious to see the Mets leave the hands of the Wilpons, but seeing her in control of A-Rod is just as nasty.

Please I would love for #SteveCohen to block all #ARod efforts to buy this organization. please! please!

God allow Herodic to buy from the Yankees not the Mets.

– MECox (@JollyMets) April 22, 2020

If Jlo and ARod buy / own @Mets I will become a fan of @Yankees.

Go buy the Yankees. Aren’t you from the Bronx? @JLo

– We need a vaccine (@imaworkingactor) April 21, 2020

Tha @Mets doesn’t need or want a former Yankee affiliated with his family. Tell ARod to go to Dade County and be with his Yankee partner 😏

– ⚖Tha NYer⚖ (@ Prohibido4ZERO3) April 21, 2020

Of course, the power couple is still holding JPMorgan Chase and is waiting to see how things unfold, so who knows if we’ll even see A-Rod at the head of the organization if the team sells? He and his wife have tough competition and are extremely rich, so only time will tell who ends up running the Mets. Either way, we’re willing to bet though there will be a lot of Yankee fans hoping to boo next time they see him on the field.