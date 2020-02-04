Alex Rodriguez is every father who tries to dance in the first TikTok – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLf4baa8c4c7af4efd0c6b95be2b1ccec511%

Alex Rodriguez It’s official on TikTok.

The baseball star just made dad’s last move in his first post on the video app, which co-stars his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha. The video shows how Rodriguez tries the Renegade Challenge on the sidelines of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where he 2020 Super Bowlonly celebrated and true are love, Jennifer Lopez, the halftime show dominated with Shakira.

And where his teenage daughter kills the movements easily, Rodriguez cannot keep up with hilarious movements, so he makes his own movements. And in the true way of daddy, he had fun all the time.

As she wrote in her legend: “Tashi told me this is TikTok the big news, so I had to try it! She said this is what kids call the #RenegadeChallenge. How did I do it?!?! Follow me on @ tiktok on AROD13. I will try not to be ashamed of myself. “

And this is not the only funny dance video that Rodriguez shared this week.

The retired Yankees player spent the entire Super Bowl weekend enthusiastically about Lopez, and as a result, his last three Instagram posts made him dance with the most important ladies of his life.

The first is TikTok with Tashi. His post just before that came on Monday when he shared a hilarious video in which he tried to keep up with J.Lo, all his Haltime Show dancers and the choreography “On The Floor, quot” while facing #JLoSuperBowlChallenge.

As she wrote in the legend: “When Jen told me she could be a background singer, man, she wasn’t kidding. Waaaay in the background. #CanYouFindMe #TallGuyWithShadesOn #jlosuperbowlchallenge.” Indeed, it is located at the back of the video with microphone.

The third video was taken in the middle of the presentation of the López part-time show. The star made a selfie video as he jumped excitedly with the crowd on the field to “On the floor”. Like he said, “UNBELIEVABLE! She crushed it ABSOLUTELY! Wow, that was so much fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”

This shows that no one views J.Lo as closely as A.Rod.

