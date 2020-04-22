Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez making ready bid to get Mets

NEW YORK — Alex Rodriguez, once again, would like to be like Derek Jeter.

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez, who are engaged, have retained J.P. Morgan to characterize them in increasing money for a probable bid for the New York Mets. The go was initially documented by Wide range and verified to The Associated Press by a particular person acquainted with the selection who spoke on issue of anonymity mainly because it was not announced.

A a few-time AL MVP, Rodriguez retired in August 2016 with 698 home operates, a .295 normal and 2,086 RBIs in 22 several years. He was suspended for the 2014 year for violations of Major League Baseball’s drug arrangement and labor contract.

A-Rod, now 44 yrs outdated, acquired about $448 million as a player. The 14-time All-Star started off his job with Seattle, signed a document deal with Texas in December 2000, and then moved from shortstop to third base when he was traded from the Rangers to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2004 year.

Jeter, the Yankees captain and shortstop, retired after the 2014 period and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January. He grew to become CEO of the Miami Marlins as component of the team’s sale from Jeffrey Loria to a group headed by Bruce Sherman in October 2017.

The Mets’ ownership is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-regulation Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief working officer. An arrangement to promote the crew to hedge fund manager Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion collapsed in February.