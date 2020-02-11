Alex Rubio convicted of murder in 2014 DUI accident, back in Kern County courtroom

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Six years after his DUI murder conviction, Alex Rubio, who was driving drunk on city streets at speeds approaching 120 mph, was back in a courtroom at the Kern County.

Rubio appeared before a judge Monday morning in an upcoming hearing which will include information about his case which will then be reviewed by a parole board.

Rubio’s lawyer Tony Lidgett informed the court that he would hand over his client’s case to a public defender.

The newly appointed lawyer will then deal with the Rubio juvenile offender parole hearing. The purpose of the hearing is to examine the parole eligibility of any inmate under the age of 26 at the time of his crime.

Rubio was 24 years old at the time of the accident. This hearing will not change his 15 year life sentence, but will provide information to a parole board for review at a later date.

He was on parole in March 2027.

Lidgett said that Rubio participated in several rehabilitation programs during his time in prison.

“He wants to go through all the programs because when it comes to parole, he has the right,” said Lidgett.

He added that the programs helped his client grow.

“He has matured a lot. He understood all the ramifications of his actions. Now he takes full responsibility for his actions, “said Lidgett. “At the time of the crime, he was still young and I don’t think he understood.”

Lidgett said his client liked being part of the programs, but thought the court hearings kept him away.

“What happens is that when you have to go to court and get out of jail, you’re out of the program,” said Lidgett. “You have to start the program all over and it takes a few months to be (admitted).”

During his Monday hearing, Rubio asked that his presence be lifted in future hearings which he would not have to attend.

Justice Charles R. Brehmer accepted his absence for the next scheduled hearing, but asked him to make the request for each hearing separately.

The next Rubio hearing date is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 am It is then that a public defender will be appointed.

Rubio admitted driving more than twice the posted speed limit and possibly ignoring a red light around 3 a.m. on January 3, 2014, when he accelerated south on New Stine Road and crashed in a car heading west on Ming Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle, Princess Almonidovar, 22, was killed instantly.