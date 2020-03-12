Alex Salmond sexually assaulted me in ministerial car, SNP politician tells court docket

An SNP politician has informed a court Alex Salmond sexually assaulted her throughout a journey in his ministerial motor vehicle and was still left emotion “surreally awful”.

The complainer, acknowledged as Female C, said the previous to start with minister of Scotland experienced offered to give her a lift to Edinburgh Waverley Station in February 2011 when the incident happened.

He is on trial at the Significant Court in Edinburgh more than accusations of sexual assault, such as an attempted rape. The 65-yr-aged denies all the fees.Shelagh McCall QC reported Alex Salmond denied at any time touching the woman’s leg (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lady C advised the trial now that she was “gobsmacked” when he allegedly place his hand on her leg for aspect of the journey and the expertise was “surreally awful”.

Showing driving a grey display, the complainer additional: “At some stage in the journey Mr Salmond put his still left hand on to my leg just previously mentioned my knee.

“It was not a form of quick contact, probably you’re chatting and the hand goes out and will come back, he had his hand there and it stayed there for the length of the journey.”

She included: “I suppose when you glance back again at matters you realise how a lot you justification a human being simply because of who they are.

“It’s so tough to demonstrate how much he usually means or meant to our occasion. It’s because of who he is and what he was – who on earth was I heading to inform?”

Shelagh McCall QC reported Salmond denied ever touching her leg but this was turned down by the prosecution witness.

The complainer additional: “I absolutely desire that was the situation since then I would not have to be listed here currently.”

Just one attempted rape

11 sexual assaults

Two indecent assaults

Earlier, a senior Scottish Federal government official claimed she felt “disgusted” just after Alex Salmond ran his fingers down her overall body at a nightclub in Edinburgh in December 2010.

The complainer, regarded as Girl A, explained: “He ran his hands down the curve of my overall body, more than my hips, commenting ‘you appear good, you’ve missing weight’.”

When requested if she experienced wanted Salmond to contact her in this way, she stated: “No, not at all.”

Legal professionals symbolizing Salmond claimed the incidents were not distressing to the girl in any way.

Gordon Jackson QC, symbolizing Salmond, explained: “Let me counsel the actuality is these functions, these as they ended up, ended up unquestionably very little, they were not distressing in any way, shape or form.”

Mr Jackson explained “trivial things” turned into criminal prices just after newspaper studies emerged that Salmond was staying investigated.

But the female claimed: “I do not make your mind up what prison costs are.”

Mr Jackson added: “It’s hardly groping – would you simply call that groping?”

She replied: “Yes. He touched my breast, my waist, my hips.”

The law firm then questioned why the alleged incident in the nightclub had not been stated in 6 law enforcement interviews.

Female A said she was amazed they experienced not appear up.

She previously claimed the 65-yr-aged sexually assaulted her in Glasgow between June and July 2008.

It was alleged he kissed her on the mouth and touched her buttocks and breast in excess of her clothing on a number of situations.

She explained to the court she did not want this kind of speak to with him but did not know what would take place to her if she informed the “most potent man in the country” to halt.

She said: “I arrived to expect a little something like that to happen during my times with him during that time.

“There was no require to be that physically shut. There was no need to go his hand.

“There was no have to have for that to occur devoid of him which means to do it.”Woman H earlier gave evidence about two alleged incidents at Bute Residence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Previously in the trial, a visitor at Bute Dwelling said a previous Scottish Authorities official was at a meal there on the night Salmond is alleged to have experimented with to rape her.

The complainer, recognized as Female H, has spoken about two alleged incidents, such as one particular cost that the 65-12 months-outdated tried to rape her in June 2014.

Salmond’s law firm experienced previously instructed she experienced not been at the evening meal that night.

Salmond faces 14 expenses of alleged offences in opposition to 10 ladies, all of which he has pleaded not responsible to.

The costs span a period in between June 2008 and November 2014, with 1 sexual assault reported to have taken area in the month of the Scottish independence referendum in September 2014.

The demo, before choose Girl Dorrian, carries on on Thursday.