alex-trebek-marks-one-calendar-year-given-that-phase-4-pancreatic-most-cancers-prognosis

Canadian Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is celebrating a milestone in his fight with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury, Ont., indigenous announced in March of last yr that he’d been diagnosed with cancer and vowed to struggle it and retain functioning, which he’s done.

In a new YouTube movie from the Jeopardy set, Trebek states he’s “really happy to report” that he is just arrived at the just one-calendar year survival amount for his kind of cancer, which is 18 for each cent.

But the 79-yr-previous adds his therapy journey hasn’t been an simple one particular, noting he is had “a large amount of not so great days.”

Trebek states “there have been moments of excellent suffering, times when particular bodily functions no extended functioned, and sudden enormous attacks of fantastic melancholy” that designed him “surprise if it truly was worth combating.”

But he provides he “brushed that apart rapidly, for the reason that that would have been a significant betrayal” of his spouse and “soulmate Jean, who has given her all” to assist him survive.

“It would have been a betrayal of other most cancers patients who have appeared to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of kinds of the value of dwelling and hope,” Trebek mentioned in the video posted Wednesday on the Jeopardy social media accounts.

“And it would definitely have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the hundreds of thousands of prayers that have been claimed on my behalf.”

Trebek claimed his oncologist experimented with to cheer him up the other working day by telling him that he was particular that he would also achieve the two-calendar year survival amount, which is only 7 per cent.

“And you know one thing, if I — no, if we, due to the fact so several of us are involved in this identical predicament — if we acquire it just one particular day at a time, with a positive angle, something is probable. I am going to hold you posted.”

Trebek has gained several Emmy Awards for hosting Jeopardy since 1984. Throughout his cancer journey, he’s ongoing to host the strike quiz display and launched many movies updating viewers on his health and fitness.

Trebek is slated to acquire the Academy Icon Award at the Canadian Screen Awards later this month.