alex-trebek-supplies-wellbeing-update-just-one-yr-following-being-diagnosed-with-cancer

The “Jeopardy!” host advised followers “with a good frame of mind, just about anything is feasible”

Alex Trebek has remained remarkably candid about his struggles with phase four pancreatic most cancers considering the fact that he was diagnosed in March of 2019, and on Wednesday, the longtime Jeopardy! host made available fans a different update about his health in celebration of surviving one particular 12 months with the condition.

“If you have got a minute, I’d like to provide you up to day on my health problem,” Trebek suggests in a movie posted to the Jeopardy! Twitter account. “The 1-yr survival rate for pancreatic cancer individuals is 18%. I’m incredibly joyful to report I have just achieved that marker. Now, I’d be lying if I mentioned the journey experienced been an straightforward a person. There had been some great times, but a lot of not-so-very good days. I joked with pals that the cancer will not eliminate me, the chemo treatment options will. There ended up times of fantastic ache, times when particular bodily capabilities no lengthier functioned, and unexpected, substantial attacks of wonderful despair that designed me wonder if it definitely was really worth battling on. But I brushed that apart rapidly, for the reason that that would have been a large betrayal — a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has supplied her all to aid me endure.”

“It would have been a betrayal of other cancer clients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the price of dwelling and hope, and it certainly would have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the hundreds of thousands of prayers that have been claimed on my behalf,” the host ongoing. “You know, my oncologist tried out to cheer me up the other day. He claimed, ‘Alex, even while the two-12 months survival fee is only 7%,’ he was specified that 1 year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his workplace celebrating my second anniversary of survival. And you know something? If I — no, if we due to the fact so quite a few of us are concerned in this similar predicament — if we get it just 1 working day at a time, with a good mind-set something is achievable. I’ll preserve you posted.”

You can enjoy Trebek’s full update in the video clip under.

A just one-yr update from Alex: pic.twitter.com/W9101suZeZ — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March four, 2020

