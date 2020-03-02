alex-wolff-has-an-particularly-popular-most-effective-buddy!

Alex Wolff‘s greatest close friend is a super famous actor and we experienced no idea!

The 22-calendar year-aged actor just unveiled that just after filming Pig with Nicolas Cage, the duo grew to become pretty near and he is now “one of the most faithful people” in his everyday living.

“We talk virtually each individual couple of times. We textual content all working day and he FaceTimed me like two times ago, and we definitely aid every single other and aid each other with things,” Alex stated on The Major Ticket podcast.

He continued, “We begun generating the movie when we were equally heading as a result of pretty related own items in our life and we bonded above it straight away and connected, and had been extremely emotionally open up with every other. We just became finest close friends.”

Alex included that he is at this time shopping a script and Nicolas may perhaps even occur on as a producer!