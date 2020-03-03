AleXa Signals With ICM Associates And Aims For U.S. Industry As Singer, Actress, And Much more

AleXa has teamed up with U.S. expertise agency ICM Companions!

According to a March 3 report from Billboard, the rookie soloist from ZB Label has signed with ICM Partners as she aims for the U.S. current market. ICM will be serving to with her prepared crossover to the United States that will emphasis not only on audio, but also fields which include television, videos, festivals, and additional. ICM Partners also residences artists including Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Kehlani, and Yuna.

AleXa (also acknowledged as Alex Christine) is at first from Oklahoma and was the Grand Prize Winner of Soompi’s “Rising Legends” competitors in 2017. She participated in the Mnet survival demonstrate “Produce 48” in 2018, right before generating her debut in Oct 2019 with the keep track of “Bomb.” She is the initial artist less than ZB Label, the subsidiary label of K-pop MV manufacturing company Zanybros.

AleXa is gearing up for a March 6 comeback with her new solitary “Do or Die.” According to ZB Label, after her promotions in Korea for the monitor, she’ll be heading on a U.S. media tour that will incorporate doing work with leading written content creators and embarking on her initial step towards the American mainstream.

