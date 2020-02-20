[alexander-breaks-missouri-two-hundred-im-file-as-tigers-move-via-working-day-two-of-secs]

Senior Nick Alexander broke the university history in the last of the men’s 200-property individual medley on Wednesday night time to lead the Missouri swim staff on working day 2 of the Southeastern Meeting championships.

Alexander experienced a time of one: 42.49 to complete 2nd in the function. His teammate Danny Kovac took third.

The women’s 200-lawn freestyle relay team of Megan Keil, Haley Hynes, Amy Feddersen and Sarah Thompson took 3rd with a time of one: 27.70. The men took eighth.

Hynes, Keil and Thompson competed in the finals of the 50-property freestyle. Hynes received the C closing with a time of 22.41 seconds and Keil took second in the B last in 22.07 seconds. Thompson took fifth in the A remaining in 21.80 seconds.

Florida’s Kieran Smith broke the NCAA and American report in the men’s 500-lawn freestyle with a time of four: 06.32 to win.

Missouri now sits in eighth immediately after two days in the men’s opposition with 276 factors. The women are also eighth with 212 factors.

Battle women basketball falls to Marshall

In a back again and forth video game that was tied soon after a few quarters, Struggle was defeated by Marshall, 48-43.

The Spartans acquired out to a 10-8 direct in the very first quarter, but a Marshall run in the 2nd period gave the Owls a 19-15 direct at the break.

Struggle came out of the fifty percent with a high scoring third period to get back in the game and tie it at 33 prior to the closing quarter. A Marshall operate in the middle of the ultimate period of time designed a guide Fight could not arrive back again from just before falling to a five-stage loss.