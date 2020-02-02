Alexander defends vote against witnesses

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) insists that even if the Senate’s recall process did not take place during an election year, he would still vote against additional witnesses or document summons.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press”, Chuck Todd urged his release Thursday evening announcing his vote against witnesses – who argued that the trial was too close to the 2020 elections – by asking if a witness vote itself would have been “helpful for people to decide if they had more information.”

“Well, I mean, if you have eight witnesses who say someone left the scene of an accident, why do you need nine?” Said Alexander. “I mean, the question for me was: do I need more evidence to conclude that the president did what he did?” And I concluded no. “

After Todd asked what he thought President Trump had done, Alexander said he thought “he called the President of Ukraine and asked him to get involved in the Joe investigation. Biden “. However, when Todd asked if it was the cause of Trump’s wrongdoing, Alexander expressed uncertainty.

“I don’t know. But he admitted it. The president recognized him. He published a transcript,” he said on television, “said Alexander.” The second thing was, at least in party, that he delayed military and other assistance to Ukraine to encourage this investigation. Those are the two things he did. “

Alexander then added that he thought Trump “shouldn’t have done it” was “wrong”, “incorrect, cross the line” and that “the only question left is who decides what to do with this subject.”

When Todd asked “who decides what to do about it”, Lamar replied “the people are my conclusion” and that struck him that “we are not just being asked to remove the president from office”.

After Lamar argued that “we say, ‘tell him he can’t run in the 2020 elections that start Monday in Iowa,’ Todd asked him if he would have considered the impeachment ‘differently If it weren’t an election year.

Although Lamar said he “would have looked at it differently”, he insisted that he “would probably come to the same conclusion” because “what he did is far from betrayal, corruption, serious crimes and misdemeanors ”.

“I don’t think this is the kind of inappropriate action that the drafters would expect the Senate to substitute for the people by choosing a president,” said Alexander.

After Alexander agreed with Todd that the drafters of the Constitution had in mind the fear of foreign interference, the Tennessee senator argued that if Trump was “upset by Joe Biden and his son and what they were doing in Ukraine he should have called the Attorney General and told him that and let the Attorney General manage the way they still handle cases involving public figures. “

“And why do you think he didn’t do this?” Asked Todd.

“Maybe he didn’t know how to do it,” said Alexander.

Watch Alexander’s remarks here via MSNBC.