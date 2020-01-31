Alexander: He did, but it doesn’t matter

Most importantly, saying in Senator Alexander’s statement rejecting witnesses and evidence is really not part of the witnesses. I am shocked that so many people think there was a chance that he would support a proper trial. In his tweet storm, he wrote, quite simply, that “there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the high bar of the United States Constitution for a impenetrable offense. ”He is ready to stipulate all claims. So really, what’s the point of witnesses?

It’s like he made a no-challenge plea on behalf of the president and said that the offense was just not important. He is prepared to stipulate all factual claims of the director of the house. Whatever. He later said that Trump’s action was “inappropriate” and no more. It’s really that simple: he did it but it doesn’t matter.