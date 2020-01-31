Alexander’s “no” almost guarantees a witnessless trial in the Senate

The announcement by Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) that he will not be supporting additional witnesses or documenting subpoena trials ensures that no witnesses will be called.

At best, Democrats can hope for 50-50 equality when the Senate votes Friday on a resolution on whether to allow the House or the Trump team to call witnesses or subpoena.

It is possible that Chief Justice John Roberts – who acts as President, a role played by the Vice-President in other circumstances – may vote to break the link. But there is no requirement for him to vote such a vote, and Roberts’ desire to appear above the fray suggests that he will not do so.

There is precedent in the indictment of the President of the Supreme Court for casting decisive votes and for refusing to break off relations.

Without such a tiebreaker, the motion to open the door to witnesses will fail.

So far, the only other curious Republican witness to announce her vote on Friday has been Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who has said she will support Friday’s witness motion. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) also sent strong signals that he would support him, even though he has not yet released his official position.

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), the moderate Democrats will need just for a tie, said she would issue a statement with her position on Friday morning.

Murkowski delaying his decision overnight puts the Republicans – and Roberts – in a waiting position to see if Roberts will break a tie, or if Alexander’s opposition to the witnesses will make it less likely that she will support the measure.

Alexander and Murkwoski met privately during the last major interruption to the dismissal procedure on Thursday.